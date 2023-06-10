Over the past year, for the first time, the Daily Press news crew has turned over completely, so I’ve looked through a stack of resumes as thick as the heap of classified documents Trump spirited away to Mar-A-Lago. Only a fraction of applicants ever make it to the interview stage, but when they do, I talk to the candidates, explain the job – which takes about an hour – and invite them to ask questions. Usually I’m told, “You’ve covered about everything.”
But occasionally, someone comes up with a doozy. One the most unusual in recent memory was the query about whether we kept feminine hygiene products in our restrooms, and the followup comment: “I prefer pads. Don’t judge.” The information one fellow provided about his “gastrointestinal issues” – and his concern about how others on staff would react to loud and uncontrollable flatulence – runs a close second. That’s apparently a common problem, but more on that later.
When I receive inquiries about a job, 99% of the time, I wonder what part of “journalism experience and/or classes required” they don’t understand. It’s surprising how many “sandwich artists” and forklift operators would like to write for a newspaper. The forklift operators probably get paid far better than journalists, and I’m starting to wonder about the fast-food folks.
Recently, a reporter applicant called, though my ad said not to do so. I chatted with her, anyway, since I had 11 minutes before my next meeting. After I briefly described the job, she said, “I prefer to work from home.” I told her, “We allow some of that, for people who are mature, efficient and self-disciplined.” Her response: “Like, I’m mature and all, and I don’t want you to think I don’t want to hang out with anybody. I have lots of friends I hang out with in the evening. I just prefer not to deal with people I don’t know that much. And I would want to do all of my journalistic work via text or email. Oh, and have evenings and weekends off.” I paused, incredulous, and said, “Erm….Yes, well. Good luck with your career.”
This is not the first such interview I’ve conducted. Many applicants bluntly state their requirements, rather than ask whether we can accommodate them. Usually they preface the stipulations by saying, “I have kids,” though several years ago, one did say he had a “very assertive wife.” I concluded long ago that many folks don’t want a job, so much as they want to give the appearance they’re looking for one. This may be to satisfy regulations established for extending unemployment benefits, or to satisfy regulations established by a nagging mother or spouse.
Back in late 2011, I received a resume with a cover letter that started like this: “I seen in your paper that your looking for somone to be a reproter, and I think I fit the bill.” While “I seen” is a perfectly acceptable way for an Okie to speak, it’s not that impressive on paper. And don’t think college degrees prevent such grammatical travesties from occurring. When I was adjuncting at NSU in the ‘90s, a kid in one of my classes tried to capitalize the “a” in the verb “was” on a copyediting test. And when I kicked off each semester with a spelling quiz, half the class flunked it, even though I’d told them the exact words they’d be tested on. The aforementioned “I seen” letter, in fact, came from a sheepskin-endowed young man, but I won’t reveal from whence he matriculated, just in case a professor from that institution is perusing this page. Too many profs these days, in their despair, are packing heat.
Atrocious grammar is not the only “red flag.” An applicant pronouncement dreaded by newspaper editors the world over is: “I’ve always wanted to write.” I’ve never met anyone who “always wanted” to write who was actually able to do so. But even when the resume and cover letter are satisfactory, we’re not in the home stretch until we meet the person – and if hired, the person sticks around overnight. Years ago, I hired a sports editor sight unseen from New York. He drove to Tahlequah, hung about the office for a few hours, talked to some stringers, then left. Several hours later, his mother called to say he was on his way home. She explained that he “didn’t like the looks” of the town. At least she didn’t accompany him to the interview. I’ve had parents and spouses show up and repeatedly interrupt the unfortunate applicant, or worse yet, interrupt me.
I’m continually amazed at what some prospectives wear to an interview. Granted, we don’t always look our best when we come to work, especially if it’s turning out to be a long week, but those of us who ultimately landed a job managed to conceal our hillbilly roots for the first meeting. About a decade ago, a guy appeared in cutoffs, flip-flops and a T-shirt that proclaimed, “You’ll take away my gun when you pry my cold, dead fingers off the trigger.” I almost made a fear-based hiring – the gun may have been in one of his frayed pockets – until he told me he couldn’t work weekends because he was Catholic, and it was against his religion. Big mistake, since I also happen to be Catholic. I took it as a sign from God and declined, ever so gently, to add him to the payroll.
Another guy came into the office and asked, “Anyone have a breath mint? I’d hate for y’all to get a bad impression.” Too late. I also remember a fellow who asked up-front for the location of the restroom, since he’d been having “stomach trouble” and “I don’t want to fill my britches.” Too much information. And I haven’t even touched on the job-seekers who take repeated calls on their smartphones, from anxious mothers, paranoid spouses, or in one notable case, a pot dealer. At least at my advanced age, I don’t have to worry about an interviewee commenting on my breasts.
A few years back, a guy wanted me to talk to him over the phone without the benefit of a resume in hand. I told him that’s not how it’s done. He kept insisting; I kept demurring. I guess the pressure of the conversation got to be too much: He passed gas loudly, for about three seconds, and then excused himself nonchalantly. Next candidate. ...
