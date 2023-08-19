Monday, Aug. 21 is National Senior Citizen Day, so I thought I’d write about a program I offer called “Keys to Embracing Aging.”
It is an interactive program that highlights 12 keys aimed at helping you to grow old gracefully, successfully, and with increased longevity, based primarily on findings from centenarian studies and the advice from those who participated. “Keys to Embracing Aging” will influence attitude, nutrition, physical activity, brain health, social activity, technology, safety, medical literacy, stress management, financial security, sleep, and taking time for yourself.
Aging is an inevitable and unavoidable process that affects everyone uniquely. Aging brings on many changes as a person develops throughout the lifespan. The way in which you take care of yourself through the years both physically and mentally will impact the way in which you age. Many of our lifestyle behaviors and choices are integrated, thus there is a strong association between healthy lifestyles, prevention, and longevity. No one knows this better than centenarians, people who are 100 plus years old. The number is expected to rise to 600,000 by 2050.
Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Centenarians beg to differ. When a group of 100-year-olds were asked why they have lived so long, they shared that they spent a lifetime staying in tune with the times. Technology and society are not slowing down. But neither are the tech-savvy seniors who drive successful aging through their zest for life and learning. Staying in tune with the times throughout life promotes lifelong learning, which increases knowledge, problem solving, and decision-making. Staying on top of the latest gadgets, playing video games, and keeping up with the news also enhances brain stimulation and helps broaden social opportunities and networks.
If centenarians can keep up with the times, so can you. Embracing your techie side can be fun, exciting, and beneficial. Engaging in technology and learning new technologies keeps you mentally active and socially engaged. Staying connected to friends, family, and current events helps you feel important and purposeful.
Through the advancement of technology, there is always something new and thrilling in which to learn or play. Try making it your goal to learn something new once a day. Staying in tune with the times and establishing healthy lifestyle behaviors throughout your life will influence optimal aging.
Today’s elders share their knowledge and wisdom to help us better engineer for a positive approach to the aging process.
For more information about Keys to Embracing Aging, or for more information about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or to schedule a program with the family and consumer sciences educator, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
