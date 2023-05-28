Trump was arrested.
Honestly, I did not see that one coming. Trump has evaded responsibility for his behavior for so long, I found it hard to believe a day like this would come. I know that an arrest is not a conviction. I still have to marvel at the fact he was arrested and had to appear in court.
Plenty of people are complaining that this is a political move, and maybe in part it is. However, the things he is charged with, he did by his own admission, or there is a substantial amount of evidence to suggest that he did these things. Those things also happen to be crimes. It’s not like someone made charges up and pinned them on him, and I’m not saying trumped-up charges aren’t a thing. (See what I did there?) No sitting president has ever been arrested, but Trump isn’t a sitting president – not anymore.
Honestly, we should have probably prosecuted more presidents. Nixon was ever-so-close to finding himself sweating it out in a courtroom, but he was pardoned by Ford before that could ever happen. Honestly, had Trump shown a little more grace, he, too, probably could have found himself with a pardon from the current president, but now he is seeing the results of what bombast gets you when you alienate your colleagues and large swaths of people you were meant to serve.
To be fair, even the Nixon pardon was a controversial move. Harding was one of the worst presidents in our history, and if he hadn’t died, he might have been looking at an indictment after serving in office as well.
Trump appeared this week in court by video and a trial has tentatively been set for March. Sometimes it can be nice to see the wheels of justice turn. Whether they turn in Trump’s favor or not remains to be seen; however, we know that money and fame can get you out of a lot of things.
Lord knows Trump has been coasting on one or the other, if not both, for most of his life. Let’s see if it will carry him through this as well.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen.
