Just like any endemic, COVID is making a resurgence as summer ends and fall is ready to begin.
Just like the flu, or just like RSV or any other virus. The difference is, many liberals still have PTSD from the 2019-2020 COVID pandemic, and some of these liberal-run havens – like Hollywood or some college campuses – are now revisiting mask mandates.
According to The Hill, nationally, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been rising the past few weeks. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, shows that hospital admission rates are still considered low in 97 percent of the U.S.
Yes, COVID is still dangerous to many people. I have a childhood friend who contracted it back in July and ended up in the ICU on a ventilator. He is recovering, thankfully.
But have we not learned anything from the last round of mask mandates? The people of this country, by and large, will not stand for another round of mask mandates or shutdowns. It’s foolhardy.
Certainly, individuals should have the freedom to mask up if they see fit. Some people are already masking up in stores or in large gatherings, and that is their right and prerogative, and they should not be harassed about it.
However, even bringing up the possibility of mask mandates again is tilting at windmills.
Despite some in the CDC saying they believe resistance to masking has been overstated, I believe the majority of Americans will resist mask mandates and will make their voices loudly heard. And it will continue to be divisive.
Here’s my non-medical but common-sense advice. Know your own health situation and consult with your doctor if you’re concerned.
If you are vulnerable, make the choice about whether to mask or where to mask.
If you believe in the vaccine and boosters, get them. If you don’t, be vigilant and know the symptoms of COVID, and if you contract it, get medication immediately.
Two things we have now that we didn’t have when COVID started: the vaccine and medication to treat it. For the vast majority of Americans, masks are not needed.
Cindy Allen is a retired Oklahoma newspaper editor and publisher. She currently writes a blog that can be found at conservativemakingsense.com.
