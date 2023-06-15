In the wake of raising awareness about the issue of systemic racism in America via protests across the country, there has been a fair amount of American tribal activism and activist victories, as well from activists that blocked roads near Mount Rushmore. This was done in an effort to condemn President Donald Trump’s July 4th Independence Day celebration, to a U.S. district judge’s ruling, which directed Energy Transfer to halt oil flow in the Dakota Access Pipeline, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental study.
In the face of pressure from corporate sponsors, the NFL’s Washington Redskins have dropped the “Redskins” team name and Native logo. In a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the court ruled a vast portion of Eastern Oklahoma is a Native reservation with state and local courts now lacking the authority to prosecute criminal cases involving Native Americans.
While many in America are reveling in the jubilation of the 5-4 decision in the case of McGirt v. Oklahoma, how much real impact will this decision have beyond criminal jurisdictional matters? While it is true the ruling will impact a 19 million acre tract of land in Oklahoma, it is also a truism that a great deal of Oklahoma state prosecutions do not even involve Native Americans, as less than 15% of its citizens identify as Native American. Ultimately, the recent SCOTUS ruling will more than likely not drastically impact the non-Native Americans who dwell within the 3 million-acre Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in McGirt, and he cited that allotment of Indian lands in Oklahoma was not equivalent to disestablishment of a reservation by the U.S. Congress. In 1898, the U.S. Congress passed, and President William McKinley signed the Curtis Act, which abolished tribal courts and subjected all living in Oklahoma Territory to federal law, dissolving tribal governments as well. And because of a series of federal statutes enacted by Congress during the late 19th Century, according to Chief Justice John Roberts – who wrote the dissenting opinion – statutes such as the Dawes Act and Dawes Commission dismantled the reservation in Oklahoma.
The 1887 Dawes Act is what broke up the communal-based tribal lands into individual parcels of land as a prelude to statehood and was a congressional strategy to assimilate Native Americans. It seemed that Congress was acting with the intent to terminate the reservation status with the federal statutes enacted just prior to Oklahoma statehood in 1907, yet where in the annals of the federal statutes, regarding Native American tribes, is there a piece of legislation specifically drafted to disestablish the reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation? Is the clarity of “broken treaties” not right there in front of us? It was through treaty that reservations were established, and through treaties and legislation there was the “solemn guarantee” of the land to the Creek and “forever set apart as a home for said Creek Nation.” No portion of that land was intended to ever be embraced or included within any territory or state.
In the final analysis, SCOTUS has reaffirmed what the U.S. government promised the tribes, who were forcibly relocated in the 1830s as the tribes surrendered their ancestral lands in states like Georgia and Alabama. The McGirt case was a simple dispute over whether the reservation status was still valid after over 100 years of congressional intent to abolish said reservation. But like Gorsuch pointed out, there was only intent.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
