William Shakespeare once said, “To thine own self be true.”
Well, after seeing the “Barbie” move, I can tell you this is the central theme of the film. But I think it is fair to point out that most of my columns/commentary are focused on international and national events, be it the Mueller Report, tyhe Jan. 6 Committee, the current political situation on the eve of primary season, or whatever. And I wonder if there are those wondering why I chose to focus so much attention on a movie about a Barbie doll come-to-life in the “real world.”
When I first heard about the picture, I somewhat hastily dismissed this as another film with no substance, geared at a very young audience. So I wasn’t initially interested in the film. However, when I realized the film does carry a PG-13 rating with a powerful social message, I realized my insatiable curiosity had to be fed. And it really was a point where I had passed fail-safe with no turning back.
I really did try to remember a time when something be it a film, book, work of art, or anything had energized my curiosity to the point where I felt like until I saw this movie, I couldn’t move forward with any other commentary until I had written a piece on the “Barbie” film.
As the story unfolded, the first scene is a thrill-back to imagery reminiscent of one of Stanley Kubrick’s films. I loved the imagery the filmmakers used in that opening scene, as it reminded us of just how playing with dolls is such an integral part of every girl’s life in whatever culture around the world. And it surely is not subtle in any way; thus the writers and director provide us with an insight into something that doesn’t just resonate with girls and women. Societal pressures are with us, whether we like it or not, and that is what this film really gets into, with so many examples played out in this story.
When we are very young, we do not yet understand the complexities of the human condition, as we are in the time of innocence, which is devoid of any of the pressures to adhere to what corporate America has done. But then enter the Barbie doll, which for decades has been the most popular among young American girls. They see this Barbie Land as the utopian existence where the women are in positions of political and judicial authority. Everything is perfect, and there is no despair or depression. There is no confusion, for everything in Barbie Land is simply too wonderful for words.
The powerful message – and I refer to the above-mentioned Shakespeare quote some of you may remember from your high school or college humanities class – also works in tandem with the promotion of egalitarianism: Everyone matters in this world. Unrealistic patriarchal expectations are just as damaging for men as they are for women.
The great English poet who wrote so many incredible and sometimes tragic stories, was really attempting to nail the point about how it is so critical to just be yourself while avoiding any sort of self-deception, if you will. “Barbie” is a must-see movie, in terms of understanding the human condition. And, yes, as a man there were times I shed tears during the film due to the messaging about men and societal pressures involving patriarchy.
You have to know who you are in this world…
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
