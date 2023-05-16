This past Sunday was Mother’s Day. It’s a day when all of us should take a moment and focus on our moms and express our love and appreciation for all they have done for us over our lifetimes.
According to Wikipedia, Mother’s Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held a Mother’s Day service at Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson designated the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.
Mother’s Day is celebrated all over the world at different times throughout the year in the various countries. Some countries have a slight variation, such as International Women’s Day in Russia, Family Day in Israel, Parents’ Day in South Korea, and it is combined with Children’s Day in Mongolia.
To me, mothers should have more than just a day of calls, gifts, and dinners. Were it not for moms, we would not even exist as a human race. If job positions were posted for moms, it would require a seven-digit salary. Think about it. Moms are health care professionals, counselors, financial planners, bankers, business consultants, reporters, educators, administrators, law enforcement officers, judges, attorneys, investigators, electronic experts, engineers, agricultural experts, professional shoppers, chauffeurs, chefs, event planners, negotiators, defenders, and much more. In fact, you could call them superheroes.
Moms are not only biological birth mothers, either. A big shoutout also goes to stepmoms. They do all the above, oftentimes under an even more stressful situation with unknown family dynamics. Stepmoms should get a bonus to that imaginary salary in the above job description.
Moms don’t just live in the same household with their children, either. I have often heard teachers refer to their students as “my kids,” and they also feel a parental-type bond with those in their classes. Another set of “moms” are friends of a mother’s own children. I have known many youths who have referred to their friends’ mothers as “Ma [blank]” or “Mama [blank].” It’s always a sweet sentiment when your child’s friends feel so comfortable around you, they look at you as an additional parent to help and support them in vulnerable years. Grandmothers, too, are a type of mom. In today’s world, they often must pick up the reigns of responsibility and raise their grandchildren after already raising their own.
Another type of mom who usually doesn’t get much respect, and is often the victim of jokes, is the mother-in-law. For a lot of people, especially newlywed couples, it can be a little awkward for the new spouse to come in close contact with the mom of their new wife or husband. Most guys are usually close with their mothers, and in the opinion of many mothers, no one is going to take care of their boy as well as they would themselves.
For a girl, a mom is often a confidant, so anytime a new husband does something without thinking, you can be pretty sure the mom of your wife will know it. However, if you step back from society’s view, a new spouse could take advantage of the situation. Instead of dread, look at it as if you got an additional mom and now have another person to help you with all those jobs in the list above. It could make time with your new husband or wife even more enjoyable. So, here’s to all the moms out there. Hope your special day was great and that you get recognized for your hard work every day of the year.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications, LLC.
