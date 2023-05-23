Nevada’s State Senate recently approved Assembly Joint Resolution 6.
This resolution, which had already been approved by the Nevada State Assembly, would put the question of whether to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. That compact is an agreement among the states that have chosen to participate to award all their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote in each state’s election. So what the Nevada senate voted to do was move toward giving the state’s six electoral votes to presidential candidates who receive more popular votes.
Since the authorization to join the compact would come in the form of an amendment of the state’s constitution, there is still another vote needed in next year’s legislative session, so the proposed amendment could be on the ballot 2026. If approved by Nevada voters, the interstate compact would include enough states to give a candidate 201 electoral votes.
Therein lies the problem for those who support reforms, or at least workarounds, to the antiquated process of electing the president of the United States. To become president, a candidate needs to earn 270 votes in the Electoral College. This leaves the compact 75 votes short. Even with Nevada, the compacting states still need another 69 electoral votes to determine winners. The compact doesn’t even become operative until enough states join to bring the total votes from participating states to the 270-vote threshold.
This is not Nevada’s first flirtation with joining the compact. The state’s legislature approved a similar resolution to join a few years ago, but it was vetoed by former Gov. Steve Sisolak. That decision was disappointing to many of his fellow Democrats and may have even contributed to his failure to be reelected in Nevada’s subsequent gubernatorial contest. But the veto cannot be overturned because Democrats do not have a two-thirds supermajority in the state senate to do so. They only lack one vote, but not a single additional Republican supports joining the compact.
So, the people of Nevada may end up deciding the issue. In some ways, it is fitting that a vestige of direct democracy may contribute to making the electoral college obsolete, or at the very least, functionally useless. But there is no guarantee of success for the potential amendment, and its failure could shipwreck the overall effort to get enough states to support the NPVIC. But the odds are against the agreement ever getting enough states on board to get to 270 electoral votes, anyway.
That doesn’t mean it isn’t worth the effort to try to get Nevada and other states on board. If supporters don’t attempt to move the ball forward on their project, it becomes a pointless endeavor by default. Still, it is hard to ignore how much more difficult gaining acceptance of the agreement has become with each successive state. Should the compact get within striking distance of 270 votes, the amount of attention, effort, and resources dumped into the last state needed to activate it will be immense. The low-hanging fruit has already been picked, and it is likely to get more difficult for supporters of this reform effort with each success they achieve.
Even if enough states join, the compact will be quickly and intensely litigated. The court cases will almost certainly, and appropriately, make their way to the Supreme Court. And regardless of any hypothetical legal victories, the compact remains vulnerable to repeal in politically volatile states. The Electoral College may be obsolete, but this potential solution is a rickety one. Despite all that, it still has a better chance than a constitutional amendment.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
