At the June meeting of the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma, NSU’s governing board, I had the distinct honor of presenting the university’s new strategic plan.
I cannot overstate how important this plan is for our future. Why is this so important? About 25 years ago, as higher education in America was changing, the respective regional accrediting bodies sanctioned by the USDOE were shifting from qualitative data to more quantifiable measures with a clear expectation that all public institutions would be guided by a strategic plan with goals, objectives, vision statement, and a mission statement.
When the Higher Learning Commission visited NSU in October 2021, much of the focus was on how well we performed in accomplishing the plan’s key tenants, 2015-’23 and how our plan aligned with their criteria. The outcome of our self-study and the subsequent site visit could not have been better. NSU was reaccredited for the maximum timeframe of 10 years.
The new plan I presented to RUSO, NSU, An Institution of Distinction: Strategic Plan 2023-’28 is supported by four pillars. NSU will be the educational partner of choice, enhance workforce connections, ensure student success, and invest in employees and facilities. The plan is appropriately focused on measurable priorities and goals, identifiable targets and key performance indicators.
This vision statement will guide our collective work: “Northeastern State University shapes the future of its region as the educational partner of choice, setting a standard of excellence by serving the intellectual, cultural, social and economic needs of the University’s diverse communities.”
This strategic plan is the culmination of more than two years of arduous work by the Strategic Plan Steering Committee. Dr. Cari Keller has done an admirable job leading this important work. She has been supported by committee members Dr. Kelly Jo Larsen, Dr. Kimberly Williams, Dr. Richard Reif, Dr. Peggy Glenn, and Mr. Brian Manley. This plan truly reflects grassroots processes that garnered input from a lot of good folks who care about and are committed to NSU’s long-term success. For example, we launched an all-call appeal that resulted in over 1,100 unique responses. Impressive!
Many of the NSU family had the opportunity to participate in town hall meetings for both internal audiences and community stakeholders in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Broken Arrow. It was heartwarming to listen to the thoughtful comments from attendees about NSU’s role in eastern Oklahoma and to be challenged by their aspirations for this beloved institution as we move forward. I sincerely appreciate the close to 1,800 NSU employees, students, and community members who contributed to this important endeavor.
On a personal note, this will be my last column in the Tahlequah Daily Press. Many of you are aware that I am retiring on Aug. 1. I want to express my sincere appreciation to Kim Poindexter for inviting me to write a monthly column in 2018. I have enjoyed the liberty to write about a wide range of topics and the great things happening at NSU. My wife Penny and I have been blessed to call Tahlequah our home since December 2011. We have and will continue to love our extended NSU family. I invite you to embrace my successor, Dr. Rodney Hanley, in the same way you welcomed and supported us.
NSU will move forward with a new president and a new strategic plan. The roadmap is clear. It is our people, our purpose and our place that make NSU an institution of distinction. Thank you, Tahlequah.
Steve Turner is outgoing president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.