I’ve come to the conclusion I have what realists with scientific minds call “long COVID.” How else does one explain obnoxious bouts of dry hacking several times a day, and two or three times during the night?
I know others with this problem. Some experience “brain fog,” along with the chronic cough. Some have joint pain. But I’m old, which necessarily means the occasional befuddlement that could be filed under the category of “brain fog.” and as far as the joint pain, that’s part and parcel for a person with psoriatic arthritis. How would I tell the difference?
Nevertheless, I’m seeking professional help from an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist. This is another one of those “specialists” for which you need a “primary care physician” – usually called a PCP. The ENT is the latest in a series of steps I’ve taken over the past year or so as part of the process of elimination.
I was having weird twitches on the left side of my chest – not pain, but more of a discomfort that suggested I might be about to have a heart attack. So I had a couple of tests one afternoon at NHS to see if the old ticker was about to give up the ghost. They no longer use the kind of stress tests that require you to walk on a treadmill until you’re sweating, panting and out of breath. They inject you with something that simulates the treadmill. I assume whomever invented this alternative was one of those lazy people who considers a vibrating easy chair to be exercise. A soda was foisted upon me at one point, which I assumed was part of the process. Several days later, my PCP had someone call me to deliver the news that nothing was wrong with my heart.
A month or so later came the chest x-ray, to determine whether cigarette smoking in college and beyond had blessed me with lung cancer. Again, negatory; my lungs were clear. But we needed a CT just to be sure – there was something wrong with my neck, just behind my ears, and I suspected a blood clot in the jugular vein. That expensive piece of machinery could find nothing wrong, nor could the ultrasound. Perhaps these are one and the same, and the technicians at the hospital are laughing at the aging hypochondriac who keeps coming back for more.
At this point, short of some sort of invasive surgery that would’ve kept me away from work for an indefinite period of time, we were running out of options. The referral to the ENT was next. On my first office visit, Dr. Humphrey explained what she would be doing over the course of the next few months. She planned to perform a variety of tests that would eliminate allergies and other sundry syndromes.
On the second visit, the nurse administered a skin prick test, also known as a scratch or puncture test. I know what a junkie must feel like now. Actually, it didn’t hurt nearly as much as when I ran a lawnmower over a hornet’s desk many years ago. Most annoying was the purplish ink she used to circle each spot. I scrubbed for days before I got the stuff off my arms. People who saw me kept asking, “What is that on your arm?” I believe I overheard a few coworkers speculating that I had been avoiding showers and neglecting my personal hygiene. They seem to have forgotten that I try to swim every day or so, and even without the use of soap and a loofah, that stuff should’ve worn off.
This was nothing compared to the torture I was about to go through. On the next visit, they shoved a little tube up one nostril, and taped it to my cheek and behind my ear. I looked like a Borg (I’m not sure anyone will get that reference but the geeky Jason Nichols), although I was asked by a fellow swimmer if I’d been dragging around an oxygen tank. I went back to work, carrying with me a black radio-controlled device that reminded me of a Walkman or small transistor radio. This thing was supposed to monitor something, I’m not sure what. But it had five or six buttons on it, I had been instructed to push one before and after I ate food, when I coughed, if I had a bout of acid reflux, when I went to sleep or woke, or when I farted.
When I got home, my husband stared and asked, “What did they do to you?” After the shock wore off, he was able to sleep next to me with his CPAP. For my part, I woke up dozens of times, pushing the appropriate buttons – which didn’t seem to work. I was kidding earlier about the fart, but try to imagine the dilemma of pressing a button indicating you’re asleep, once you’ve fallen asleep.
They took out the obnoxious tube the next morning, but I’m pretty sure I wasn’t adequately warned about what happened next. The nurse showed me an extremely long filament and informed me this, too, would be inserted into my nose, but would be retracted immediately. I was mortified; it made a COVID test with the 4-inch cotton swab seem like a delicate nose-blow into a Kleenex. I felt the tip of that thing prod my tonsils and was milliseconds away from vomiting or coughing.
After all this torture, I was informed I am not allergic to much except oak trees and horse hair. We have oak trees but no horses, and I haven’t been around any equine types for many months. The ENT, now almost apologetic, said she was going to send me to a pulmonologist because of all the coughing, and allowed that indeed, I might have long COVID. Or perhaps I have GERD; that’s a new one, but it makes sense. There’s no cure for either, she said, but the medical community might be able to ease my discomfort over time. She prescribed me a few new pills, and I’ve discovered that I cannot keep up with them. Some of them look alike. Some I have to take twice a day; others, when I eat, or on an empty stomach, or before bedtime, or when I cough.
I’ve been thinking about that oxygen tank. I sure hope I don’t have to drag one around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.