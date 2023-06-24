I’ve been reading lately about the guys who created “South Park,” and how they bought the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado, fixed it up and reopened it. Most Okies even as young as their 30s remember the sister restaurant in Tulsa.
The food wasn’t very good, and it was not authentic. But it was all-you-can-eat for a fairly low price; all you needed to do was raise the flag at your table, and somebody would bring you more grub. At the end of the meal, you got a plate of sopapillas with honey. There were several rooms, and you could sit in the one with a waterfall and exotic plants, or you could dine in the cave. We kids got to choose the room, because we were only taken there as a reward for good grades in school.
There were two occasions for which my father would line all three of us up like a drill sergeant lines up troops for inspection at boot camp. The first was when one of us committed an infraction — like, say, someone broke the glass ashtray he used for his cigars and pipe — and he could not figure out the identity of the guilty party. The marching order: “Which one of you did it? and if you don’t admit it, you’ll all get a whuppin’.” My brother was clumsy, and he broke a lot of things, but chances were also good that I had done the deed, or my sister had. And more often than not, we would keep our pie holes shut; if one of us was going down, we were all going down. My brother understood this, so every time it happened, he would hang his head and began to hiccup sobs. My father, assuming indication of guilt, grabbed him up and spanked him.
The other occasion for getting lined up was when report cards arrived. In grade school, we got those yellow bifold things. On the right were the letter grades in the various disciplines. On the left was a list of potential problems or attributes under the heading of “Deportment.” The teachers could mark a number of phrases, such as “Wastes time,” “Inclined to mischief,” “Work is carelessly done,” “Inattentive,” and so on. To the surprise of no one who knows me now, I always got “Whispers too much.” Occasionally, some nasty little boy got tagged for “Needs more attention to personal hygiene.” If none of the available phrases fit, some teachers would write in their admonishments. In third grade, one kid’s report card announced that he “Engages in mucophagy.” We had to look that up in the dictionary, but I’ll spare you the trouble by reporting one of my female classmates rolled her eyes and said, “Why couldn’t [the teacher] just say he eats his boogers?”
When junior high came around, we began getting individual report cards from various teachers for the subjects they taught. In turn, we handed our seven cards to our dad. I remember my dad going through my cards one at a time after first quarter in seventh grade:”A... A... A ... “ and then, he scowled and hollered, “A-minus?!?” No Casa Bonita that quarter. Other than the B, the only thing I remember about that class was the book drop staged by Kevin Stretch, of fencing and Cherokee Nation fame, and Wendy Wilkes. I started to ease my book to the floor but changed my mind when I saw the look of rage on the teacher’s face. I got a swat, along with everyone else in the class except Kurt Moydell, who did drop his book but lied about it.
Any year I had math, I could count on a dearth of Mexican food. I don’t like math, because I’m not very good at it. With a calculator at my side, I’m capable of balancing our checkbook, although I would be ashamed to tell you how long it’s been since I did that. That same year, in a moment of prescience, I told my mom, “If math gets any harder, I might make a B next year.” She waved me off and said, “You just have a mental block against it.” (This was a statement she would make until I graduated from high school.) I don’t know why our school administrators, for the first time, decided to sentence about a third of my class to Algebra I in eighth grade. But I turned out to be a decent prognosticator. No Casa Bonita again.
A supreme mistake was made in freshman year, and I took Algebra II. I brought home a C second quarter, though it averaged out to a B for the semester. I believe my mother hid my report card from my dad and distracted him somehow. I recall two other things about that class. One was a threat by the teacher to paddle me for reading a book I disguised behind my textbook. The other was a time when we were taking a test, and we heard someone running down the hall; the footsteps got louder as the sprinter approached. Right in front of our open door, a kid appeared, stopped in his tracks, cupped his hands to his mouth, and threw up into them. He then shook his hands in the air to rid himself of their contents, and took off running. Pat Crabtree, who was in the front row and among the closest to ground zero, said quickly, “Mr.-Brown-can-we-please-shut-the-door?” Mr. Brown walked over, peered out, grimaced, and said, “Pat, why did you have to say anything?” He did shut the door, though.
Clearly, I associate math with trauma. But things worked out in the geometry class my junior year. I made straight A’s, and about the only somewhat negative event was when the teacher made me stand with my nose in a chalk circle on the blackboard for talking too much. But I can live with that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.