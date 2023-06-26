Whether you know it or not, the ATF may have just made you a criminal.
It all has to do with “stabilizing braces” – a piece of plastic affixed to the rear of certain firearms. To make sense of it, we need to go back to the National Firearms Act of 1934.
The NFA came about in the era of gangsters and primarily took aim at weapons such as the “Tommy gun” and sawed-off shotguns, subjecting them to heavy regulation. In doing so, it set arbitrary guidelines on things, such as the length of the barrel. In the case of rifles, 16-inches is perfectly legal, but anything less is prohibited, and “Any person who violates or fails to comply with any provision of this chapter shall, upon conviction, be fined not more than $10,000, or be imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.”
The NFA also provides its own definition for what a rifle is: “The term ‘rifle’ means a weapon designed or redesigned, made or remade, and intended to be fired from the shoulder and designed or redesigned and made or remade to use the energy of the explosive in a fixed cartridge to fire only a single projectile through a rifled bore for each single pull of the trigger, and shall include any such weapon which may be readily restored to fire a fixed cartridge.”
The murky area we’re concerned with is the wording “intended to be fired from the shoulder”; “intended” is, on some level, open to interpretation.
That’s where American ingenuity found a loophole. Stabilizing braces attach to the weapon in the place of a stock, but where a stock is intended to be placed against the shoulder, a brace is intended to be placed against the arm.
You may think it’s pretty open and shut, so close the loophole and do away with the braces – but it’s not that simple.
These sub-16-inch braced firearms have been legal for over a decade and have become very popular because they are shorter and lighter than a full-length rifle. Some estimates show there may be as many as 40 million weapons that use these braces. Furthermore, every stabilizing brace on the market once received a letter of approval from none other than the ATF itself. They became so common and accepted that several manufacturers offered firearms with these braces straight from the factory.
Now the ATF’s about-face has put millions of formerly law-abiding Americans in legal jeopardy. How many people bought one of these firearms years ago and are unaware they are now illegal?
Theses braces don’t make the weapon more dangerous; in fact, they have no effect on the mechanical function of the firearm at all. Agree or disagree with the intricacies of the NFA and stabilizing braces, do we really believe it’s OK for a bureaucracy like the ATF to criminalize millions of Americans on a whim? Or force them to dispose of or destroy their own property under threat of criminal prosecution?
House Republicans voted to override the ATF’s ruling and protect gun owners against legal action, but the bill was rejected by Senate Democrats. The ATF is already being challenged in court, as it should be. Now a federal court needs to grant an injunction against the ATF to keep Americans from being prosecuted for something that was legal only a few weeks ago.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
