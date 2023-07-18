One of the founding ideas of our republic has been the idea of “one person, one vote.”
That idea resonates with most citizens, so we like to think of it as a truism. Of course, it has evolved over the years, with voting initially limited to white men who owned property. The landless, Indigenous, slaves, and women were all excluded from voting. We’ve come a long way since then, and Oklahoma has one of the most robust, safe, and secure voting systems in the nation.
So, what gives with many of our fellow citizens failing to meet their citizenship obligation of voting? A number of theories out there may explain the lack of participation, one being that Oklahoma is so “red” there is a sense of futility at the notion of voting. I definitely understand that thought and feeling, but at the same time, I remember the last time there was a Democratic governor, Brad Henry, there was broad support for his policies, and he was generally seen as a successful governor. But there was little sense during the campaign that he had a chance, so it was a surprise to many when he won, albeit a nice surprise for some of us.
Another explanation is there are not enough people registered to vote and registration is the first step toward entering the sacred voting booth. Recently, we’ve seen the law passed in 2015 to allow for “online” registration is finally becoming a reality. That is good news that shows our Legislature – at least, the one in 2015 – wanted to encourage voting and make beginning the process easy.
I’d like to see more of that kind of effort to encourage citizens to get out and vote. Other states are looking at the same issue and taking registration a step further and making it even easier with “automatic registration.”
What is automatic registration, you might ask? It simply means if you have any business with the state, like buying a fishing license or a car tag, that those processes can be used to register the person to vote. Of course, they have to meet the citizenship, age criteria, and any other standards; otherwise, you buy a car tag, you’re registered to vote. There is an option to “opt out,” and some likely would.
Nevertheless, the option is a leap forward in getting past that first step. No doubt there are some that abhor the idea – more information available on the Ballotpedia website – and really like that fact that folks don’t take advantage of the franchise. In fact, a law passed in 2022, HB 2974, requires the local DA to review the voter registration list, and if there are 10 or more registered voters at one address – with limits, not apartments, etc. – to “investigate” the circumstances.
The author, State Rep. Jim Olsen, said, “We have an excellent system, one of the best, but Oklahomans have made it very clear that they want better election security.” Really? Oklahomans are so worried about elections they want the DA to send the sheriff to your home if you have a multigenerational or large household of voting citizens? No law is broken, but you’re sending the police to the citizen’s house to “investigate”? Then what? Everyone lines up and shows their IDs? Would they face arrest?
That is not supporting voting. On the contrary, it smacks of intimidation, especially if you’re a large, multigenerational minority household. We need to get rid of that law and pass the automatic voter registration law instead. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
