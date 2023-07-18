Automatic voter registration is a relatively new thing. It’s only been in the past few years that several states have implemented this type of registration as part of their voting systems.
Politifact describes the beginnings of automatic voter registration and details in part how these types of systems are implemented by saying, “In March 2015, Oregon became the first state in the nation to pass a law that allows for the automatic registration of eligible residents applying for or renewing a driver’s license, except those who opt out.”
In some states, other programs or services are used to automatically enroll individuals, and it now appears that as many as 23 states have some form of automatic voter registration.
Voting laws are reserved to the states in particular, and an automatic voter registration system cannot, but also should not, be implemented at the national level. But should Oklahoma follow suit with other states that have implemented these systems? We should have a few reservations.
An automatic registration system may sound all well and good, but as with many things in politics, it’s all in the details. How does a particular state’s automatic system work? Are the voters being registered current residents of that state or district? Are they U.S. citizens? Would the system intercept the information of people who may have committed crimes that would disqualify them, or are in some other way ineligible to vote? Could it prevent duplicate registrations? Would such a system lead to less accurate voting rolls?
If people are not registered to vote, we must first ask ourselves if they want to vote in the first place. Registration is generally not the cause for low voter turnout. Statistics show that usually, only slightly above 60% of eligible citizens participate during election years in which the office of the president is on the ballot, and that number is significantly lower during midterms, both of which are unfortunate. But the fact remains that every election cycle there are millions of people who simply choose not to vote. So with automatic registration, how many more will be registered who have no intention of voting?
An abundance of registered voters who do not intend to vote may not seem like an issue, but it becomes a concern when you factor in the recent growth of mail-in voting and the use of drop boxes, along with the loosening of policies in some states during and after COVID-19.
Our primary objective when considering such a change should be to ensure that an automatic registration system does not make it easier for those with ill intentions to exploit the process. At the very least, more time is needed to study states that have already implemented automatic voter registration to see its effects; it is, after all, a fairly recent development.
But is Oklahoma’s registration system so poor that we need to implement automatic registration? It should be easier than ever to register to vote, especially with the visibility and awareness of online ad campaigns and any information you need about registration available at your fingertips. When you consider that, along with the possible issues that could arise with an automatic system, the push for automatic voter registration might be a solution in search of a problem.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
