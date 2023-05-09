In recent months, laws rolling back regulations regarding the employment of minors in several states have made headlines.
Last week, CBS reported, “Changes to youth labor laws are popping up across the South and Midwestern states — all with their own different wrinkles. A bill introduced in February in Minnesota, for example, would allow teenagers to work on construction sites. Bills in Missouri and Ohio would extend the time teenagers can work to 10 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.”
There are legitimate concerns about the types of jobs minors are allowed to work and whether those jobs are age-appropriate. The debate seems to highlight another divide between rural and urban America. In rural areas, young people often work on farms, or get summer jobs mowing yards or landscaping. These types of physically demanding jobs are not without risk, and often are not subject to regulations as they are cash-based one-on-one arrangements. Generally, or ideally, these decisions should be left between parents, their children, and employers, provided that minors are not being harmed and are also attending school.
But perhaps the biggest child labor issue in our nation today is that of migrant children. Last month, The New York Times published a detailed and eye-opening article by Hannah Dreier, titled, “As Migrant Children Were Put to Work, U.S. Ignored Warnings.” In it she writes, “Over the past two years, more than 250,000 migrant children have come alone to the United States. Thousands of children have ended up in punishing jobs across the country — working overnight in slaughterhouses, replacing roofs, operating machinery in factories — all in violation of child labor laws, a recent Times investigation showed.”
As shelters near the border filled to capacity, it became necessary to find “sponsors” – individuals to take guardianship of these children who have entered the country without their parents.
Dreier went on to write, “Inside the White House, Ms. [Susan] Rice was at the center of the migrant children crisis. As she pressed to move children out of shelters more quickly, clues began to emerge about what was happening to them once they left. ... In the summer of 2021, near the height of the crush at the border, HHS managers wrote a memo detailing their worry about increasing reports that children were working alongside their sponsors, a sign of possible labor trafficking.”
That information corroborates testimony given by Tara Rodas before Congress just two weeks ago. Rodas, who worked with Health and Human Services, testified, “Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers.”
State policies on child labor are complex and multifaceted. Laws meant to protect some exploited minors might hinder those trying to save for their first car. Ultimately, it is a state issue.
But what about the migrant children who have no parents here in the U.S.? There may be concerns about rolling back child labor laws in some states, but the unfortunate reality is that the laws that are already in place are not protecting migrant children. It’s important that the changes being made in those states do not further enable the exploitation of these children.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.