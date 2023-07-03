The federal child tax credit has been instituted for many years now, but the credit was temporarily increased in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brookings Institution details the changes made, "For one year, the Child Tax Credit — which reduces income taxes families owe dollar-for-dollar — was expanded in the American Rescue Plan from $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children below the age of 6 and to $3,000 for children under age 18."
Brookings also added, "Under the new law, the credit is fully refundable, meaning families who owe little or no federal tax will get a check for the full amount."
Another change in 2021 was that these credits were also distributed month by month, instead of at tax time, helping American families throughout the year.
Eventually the emergency action on the pandemic came to an end as did the changes to the child tax credit system. But while the economic hardships of the pandemic have mostly passed, Americans families are now facing different challenges.
The consumer price index, better known as the inflation rate, was at 4% in May, "down" from previous months, but that is a bit misleading. The inflation rate is calculated year over year, meaning the prices in May were 4% higher than they were in May of last year, when the inflation rate was nearly 9%. Consumer debt has also hit record highs and soaring interest rates are compounding the pain. We're all due for some kind of relief.
Generally speaking tax breaks are positive, so long as the government is not using them to influence people's decisions or "pick winners and losers" as is the case with the electric vehicle tax credit. The results of the enhanced child tax credit were positive as well.
Many outlets reported the increase of the child tax credits lifted many children out of poverty – an undeniably positive outcome. Commentary by the Brookings Institution showed the changes made to the child tax credit system in 2021 “reduced the monthly child poverty rate by about one-third beginning with the first payment in July 2021, keeping 3.7 million children off of the poverty rolls by the end of the year.”
Ideally, to work our way out of inflation and debt, we would get significant tax cuts across the board, for every American, and an even more significant cut in government spending. But since those in Congress have shown to be unwilling in both regards, perhaps a reinstatement of the monthly credit is in order, at least until things turn around economically.
This could be an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to work together to ease the burden on American families. House Democrats already have a plan to return to monthly child tax credits, while House Republicans have proposed a broader standard deduction increase in their “Tax Cuts for Working Families Act.”
Surely the two can come together and reach a deal. Increase the standard deduction and reinstate the monthly child tax credit, with sunset provisions for both? Seems reasonable. It would give us a chance to further study the effects these ideas have on the American people while setting the stage to reassess the plans again in the future.
At some point we may also need to reassess the refundable versus non-refundable nature of the credits as well, but right now American families could use that month-to-month relief.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
