$31,800,000,000,000. It’s hard to even comprehend just by looking at the numbers, but that’s thirty-one trillion, eight hundred billion dollars.
That’s how much the national debt was last week. Of course, it’s more than that now, and climbing every day. To paraphrase a line from Don McLean: “Eight miles high and rising fast.”
Back in March, President Biden released his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which totaled over $6.8 trillion. Now as we head into June, Congress and the president must work together to come to an agreement on raising the debt limit so the United States does not default on its obligations.
Last month Reuters reported, “House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled a bill this week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the federal debt limit, laying out an opening position in what is likely to be a tense partisan debate over government borrowing.” He added: “The plan would cut a wide swath of government spending to last year’s levels, a decrease of about 9%. From that point, growth would be capped at 1% annually over the next 10 years.”
So if someone tells you the Republicans are making radical or extreme demands, remember that many of the proposed cuts are simply taking us back to the spending levels of last year.
For those worried about Medicare or Social Security, Reuters also reported, “The caps would not apply to benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare, which are projected to grow dramatically as the population ages.”
President Biden seems none too happy about budget cuts, and both sides appear reluctant to compromise as the deadline looms. But can we really afford to not cut government spending?
In another article published by Reuters in April, the author spoke on how these budget cuts would affect our debt in the coming years. The article states, “McCarthy said the package would lower spending by $4.5 trillion over the coming 10 years. That would not be enough to eliminate budget deficits that are projected to add more than $20 trillion to the national debt over that time period.”
So if nothing changes, we’ll be closing in on $55 trillion of debt in another decade. That’s if everything goes as planned and we don’t have any other unforeseen wars, financial crises, or pandemics on our hands. It seems we’re already on an unsustainable path, owing an increasingly insurmountable amount of money. Aren’t you tired of seeing our debt increase by the trillions?
When CNN polled Americans on raising the debt limit, they found that “60 percent of Americans say Congress should only raise the nation’s debt ceiling if it cuts spending at the same time.”
The House is the closest thing we have to a voice in Washington, and the House has the power of the purse to decide how our tax dollars are spent. It’s about time they use it. Republicans need to get serious about spending cuts when and if they regain control of the Senate and the presidency, not just when the Democrats are in charge.
We’ve been going down this road for 20 years now, through presidents and Congresses both Republican and Democrat. It’s long overdue that we begin to reign in federal spending, and we shouldn’t continue to raise the debt limit unless changes are made.
If not now, when?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
