If you are a working person in the United States and have an employer, you receive a W-2 form each year outlining a few things. One is your income, and another is how much you paid in federal, state, and local taxes.
That is true for the 1099 forms as well. You know who else gets a copy of that, right? The federal and state governments, that’s who. As a person who has always done his own taxes, I’ve often wondered why – in this data-driven, online “information age” – the government requires I send in another document outlining the exact same information and doing all kinds of tabulating to determine how much I get back or how much I have to pay in.
I have to then sign that document, testifying all that has been submitted is true and accurate. Then, if they find an error, you receive the letter that strikes terror in the hearts of American citizens – a letter from the IRS saying you owe them more, often plus interest, or even worse, you’re getting “audited.”
Anyway, it seems ridiculous to me they don’t just use the information they already have, do their own tabulations, and send you a bill if you owe or a check if you’re due a refund. Mind you, I absolutely don’t mind paying my fair share of taxes. I’d like for it to be more fair, but that’s another subject. Paying taxes is my ticket to ride in this great country.
Do I agree with everything that is done with those dollars? No, but that doesn’t mean I don’t willingly pay them. What I don’t do willingly is the annual affair of tax “preparation” that has spawned a great industry to save us all from the headaches of tax preparation. You see them on every street corner, “Acme Loans and Tax Preparation,” or go to Walmart or H&R Block for immediate help with your taxes. I consider it ridiculous we as citizens are subjected to that every year when it is unnecessary.
Now comes the IRS, the agency charged with collecting those taxes, and makes a move in the right direction to help the average citizen by offering a “free” online tax preparation service. That is good news. Until now, we’ve had “The IRS Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry companies who provide their online tax preparation and filing for free.”
The question I have is this:If they’re partnering up, why are some still charging a fee? Well, the biggies signed an agreement in 2002 that they would have a free option if the IRS didn’t offer a direct government provided option. So, like many questions, the answer is money.
From Forbes magazine on May 15, 2023, we learn, “The IRS is set to release a report this week on the feasibility of a free, government-run tax-filing service as part of an effort by the Biden administration, but companies like TurboTax and H&R Block have spoken against the initiative, which would allow Americans to file directly with the IRS and forgo accountants and private companies that typically charge a fee.”
The big tax preparation companies first didn’t want you to know about their free option and now they’re speaking against the IRS doing what makes sense – that is, allowing you and me to work directly with them. I’ll take that offer and thank the Biden administration for making it possible.
Goodbye to the $100 fee to use the supposedly free tax preparation, and hello to direct filing with the IRS.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
