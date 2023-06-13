Some folks seem to be pretty excited about the future of artificial intelligence.
I read that recently, AI had made a breakthrough on solving a problem with an antibiotic that made the medication effective against some previously resistant strains of bacteria. That’s the kind of help most of us would welcome to embrace.
On the other side of the ledger is the idea that AI could lead to massive social upheaval and job loss without any adequate responses to those losses. Adding hundreds of thousands of unemployed humans to the historical category of “buggy whip maker” is a scary thought to many. Add to that some recent concerns expressed that AI could become beyond human control and lead to human extinction.
There was a recent letter sent to the AI labs that are “feverishly” developing these systems, the latest and greatest being GPT-4, which has great power and potential. The letter was signed by some high-powered and knowledgeable developers; in fact, over 1,000 computer systems developers signed the letter, asking those AI labs to cease and desist for six months to consider the implications of the continued advancement of AI. That is a lot of folks who have knowledge and insight into the process of coding and developing this new and unknown – and possibly unknowable – system, and deserves serious consideration.
The fear is that once the development hits a certain threshold, it cannot be stopped, not unlike “HAL 9000” in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.” A famous line from that movie is HAL replying to the commander “I’m sorry, Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that,” in response to his having given an order that would have ended the computer, or AI application.
The letter makes some good points about what is happening, stating emphatically: “recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.” Does that get your attention? I know it got mine.
When I consider how quickly and dangerously, in my opinion, social media got out of control and still is out of control, it certainly gives me pause to consider the implications of machines whose “intelligence” is far beyond our understanding. The ability to create videos that are fake, but can’t be detected as such, is sobering. If we’re in trouble socially now, with many of us not knowing what to believe, this could compound that problem immeasurably. Imagine a malevolent government having access to such a system. It seems like a no-brainer that we would try to slam the lid on this “pandora’s box.” But it seems that is not to be.
From the NY Times, on April 4, 2023, we get this: “At the same time, companies like OpenAI, Google and Meta are building systems that let you instantly generate images and videos simply by describing what you want to see.” The article goes on to report, “Testers also showed that the system could be coaxed into suggesting how to buy illegal firearms online and into describing ways to make dangerous substances from household items.”
These skills were removed, but the likelihood that some nefarious characters would be able to figure out how to use these systems for such is very likely. The article goes on to report, “Ultimately, keeping a lid on dangerous AI technology will require far-reaching oversight. But experts are not optimistic.” I fear a six-month hiatus would have zero effect on the long-term outcome. We need to focus on the far-reaching oversight.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
