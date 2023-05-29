If you had a credit line of $100,000, had good income and a good credit score, and needed a new car, would you expect to be able to secure the credit to get it?
What about buying a house? Would you borrow money to do so? Depending on your situation, you would be able to do that. Of course, it means you’re in debt. But what if your banker changed and said you can’t have that money unless you quit paying your child’s college tuition bill?
Before the change, the bank had said, “Sure, you can have the money” – in fact, they did it three times, extending your credit to make sure you got what you wanted, no strings attached. Come to find out, your banker learned that your child goes to a college they don’t like. “Take your child out of that college, now, and we will let you have the credit.” You say, “But we’re already enrolled, bought the books, and committed to the tuition based on what you told us earlier.” They say, “Too bad, my way or the highway.” You respond, “But we need that credit to meet the obligations we have already made.” Their response, again, “Too bad.”
Does that sound ridiculous?
That is analogous to what we’re seeing in Washington, D.C. The U.S. House, which supposedly represents us, is threatening a default on our federal budget, which would be catastrophic, by threatening to not increase the “debt ceiling” – or what most of us call a credit limit – unless the government fails to pay bills on spending that was already approved. The hypocrisy of their action is glaring since they did, in fact, along with all the Democrats, approve a “debt ceiling” increase three times when Donald Trump was president. No threats or demands, no questions asked, just a clean increase, three times.
Why? Because they know that the “full faith and credit of the United States” is an essential ingredient in economic stability worldwide, and that means we pay our bills, on time, every time. Now they’ve taken this action even after the federal debt was increased under Trump by some estimates of $2 trillion by cutting revenue through tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. There was a small decrease for the little guy, but that portion was conveniently scheduled to expire, and it has, leaving in place the large cuts to billionaire and corporate rates.
If you were to listen to the Republican politicians today, you’d think spending was a new problem and all caused by recent spending initiatives, and they are just being prudent whereas the “other guys” are being spendthrifts. Where was their prudence when they voted to give huge tax breaks to the wealthy and corporations who pay a fraction of what you and I pay? I think we now all know that “trickle-down” doesn’t mean what they say it means.
I would have to have another few hundred words added to my limit to outline all the damage that would be done to seniors, veterans, infrastructure, military readiness, and on and on, if we default on our debts. Talk about reckless.
One final comparison. During the four years of former President Trump, our debt went up $8.18 trillion in four years, two with complete Republican control – a 40.43% increase, and three debt ceiling increases. Under President Biden, our debt has increased, so far, by $2.5 trillion as of September 2022, an increase of 8.79%. Double that and you’ve got $5 trillion in four years.
So now the Republicans on the far right make demands. Hypocrisy made manifest.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
