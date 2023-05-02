Last week House Republicans narrowly passed a bill known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which aims to raise the debt limit while also making several cuts to the federal budget.
Although the bill has practically no chance of passing the Senate or being signed by the president, the GOP hopes it will bring Democrats to the negotiating table. One of the major cuts in the bill is the additional IRS funding provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed when Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate last year.
The additional IRS funding, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act as a whole, is not popular among Republicans.
CNN detailed the provisions for the IRS, reporting that “The Inflation Reduction Act would provide nearly $80 billion to the IRS over 10 years, in addition to the money the agency normally receives from Congress on an annual basis. The IRS received nearly $12.6 billion for fiscal year 2022.”
CNN went on to quote Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, as saying, “The new funding would result in a more than 50% increase in IRS funding adjusted for inflation.”
The Limit, Save, Grow Act would rescind the additional funding provided to the IRS by the Inflation Reduction Act. But Republicans have reason to be concerned when it comes to how the IRS uses its resources. Reuters reported in 2017, “The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement with dozens of conservative groups that claimed the Internal Revenue Service unfairly scrutinized them based on their political leanings when they sought a tax-exempt status, court documents showed.”
Reuters added, “The IRS admitted it was wrong when it based screenings of the groups’ applications on their names or policy positions, subjected the groups to heightened scrutiny and delays and demanded unnecessary information from the groups, the agreement in the Washington case said.”
Other controversies involving the IRS in recent memory include an IRS careers page, which raised eyebrows last year when some eagle-eyed readers found one requirement under a hiring page for special agents, stating that agents must be ready to: “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.” Newsweek reported the language was removed from the website after it garnered attention on Twitter.
A year ago CBS reported on a study by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, which found that “About 13 tax returns out of 1,000 filed by those earning less than $25,000 were audited in the fiscal year ended September 30, compared with a rate of 2.6 for every 1,000 returns for people with incomes above $25,000.”
This appeared to be due to lower income citizens claiming an Earned Income Tax Credit, a program which was expanded during COVID-19. But is auditing the poor really the best use of IRS resources?
It’s important to remember that the revenue the IRS seeks, the same revenue that funds the agency, comes out of our pockets. So, is the additional $80 billion in funding provided by The Inflation Reduction Act in the best interest of the American people, and the best use of our hard-earned dollars? The IRS, like any government agency, needs oversight, and the American people deserve transparency.
Ultimately, the problem with the budget in the United States today isn’t a revenue problem, but a spending one.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
