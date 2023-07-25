As the old saying goes, there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes.
While you only have to face the former once, the latter comes around year after year after year.
For many of us, the complex tax code is such a hassle that we hand the duties of calculating and filing over to a more qualified tax preparer. Or, the more patient among us may use some kind of software to help guide us along. But now, the IRS itself is contemplating a program to help you file your taxes for free.
In May, CNN reported, “The Internal Revenue Service is weighing whether to build its own free tax filing system and plans to launch a limited pilot program that will be available to some taxpayers next year during the 2024 tax filing season.”
The idea proved popular in polling, but even IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared to have reservations, stating in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “The report shows that many taxpayers are interested in using an IRS-provided tool to prepare and file their taxes. It also shows the IRS is technically capable of delivering Direct File, but that doing so would require additional resources and add complexity to IRS operations.”
House Republicans have already moved to block the plan, stating in a summary of a proposed appropriations bill that it, “prohibits funds to be used for the IRS to create a government-run tax preparation software that Congress has not authorized.” They add that this “safeguards the IRS from an obvious conflict of interest where the tax collector becomes the tax preparer.”
It brings up an interesting point. After all, do you think the IRS is going to be as motivated to find your exemptions and deductions as you and your tax preparer?
But what’s rather puzzling is, the IRS already offers free filing through outside services. From the IRS website: “IRS Free File lets qualified taxpayers prepare and file federal income tax returns online using guided tax preparation software. It’s safe, easy and no cost to you.”
The qualifications seem to be fairly generous, as the website goes on to state, “Guided Tax Preparation provides free online tax preparation and filing at an IRS partner site. Our partners deliver this service at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. Taxpayers whose AGI is $73,000 or less qualify for a free federal tax return.”
So why is the current system insufficient? What’s worse is that when ABC news reported on the system, they claimed, “A Government Accountability Report in April 2022 found that 70% of taxpayers were eligible to use an existing free-file program but just 3% actually used the service.”
So how much would it cost to create and maintain an IRS service that will likely be used by only a small percentage of people? and why would we take on such a project when free services for lower-income taxpayers already exist?
Reportedly, the Treasury Department has already spent $15 million studying and considering this idea. Let’s not take it any further. No doubt they’ve already spent more researching the program than you and I will pay in taxes throughout our entire lives.
