America loves an underdog.
Maybe that’s why in February 2022, when Russia launched its offensive war into Ukraine, many Americans rallied around the country. You began to see Ukrainian flags in Twitter bios and flying in American towns. Some Americans even travelled to the country to assist in its defense and provide humanitarian aid.
In Congress, funding the war in Ukraine was — and still is — largely a bipartisan endeavor, and it’s been practically a blank check, to the tune of well over $100 billion, with more to come. But those who had been paying attention – not just since the war started, but in the years before – may have been more apprehensive. However, criticism of Ukraine is likely to get you labeled as pro-Putin, or as parroting Russian propaganda.
It’s important to draw a distinction between the Ukrainian people — those who are actually fighting and dying — and the Ukrainian government and elite. It’s also important that we know a brief history of Ukraine and our involvement with them over the past decade.
In 2013, CBS reported that Victoria Nuland, then-U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, was on the ground with Ukrainian citizens who were protesting then-President Viktor Yanukovich. By February 2014, Yanukovich was out. Secretary of State John Kerry traveled to Ukraine in March, followed by Vice President Joe Biden in April. Before the year was out, the U.S. was sending financial aid to the country and Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma.
Corruption has plagued Ukraine for years, with stories involving oligarchs and money. A lengthy article published in The Guardian in 2015 was titled, “Welcome to Ukraine, the most corrupt nation in Europe.” The corruption didn’t just stop when Yanukovich left, and our involvement with the country has only gotten stronger since that time, culminating in our support of the nation today.
Now there are concerns about where our money is going and how our arms are being used. In the past month alone, headlines have read, “Ukrainians were likely behind Kremlin drone attack, U.S. officials say” along with “Zelensky, in private, plots bold attacks inside Russia, leak shows” and “Pro-Ukraine forces appear to have used U.S.-made armored vehicles in incursion into Russia.”
We need transparency and accountability, especially when the weapons we are sending to Ukraine are killing soldiers of a nation that has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons on the planet. If the roles were reversed and Russian arms were killing Americans, with plans to use them on American soil, we would consider it an act of war.
Biden and others from the Obama administration have been involved in Ukraine for nearly a decade, yet Ukraine’s circumstances have only gotten worse. It seems the steps Biden has taken since the war started have led to a strengthened alliance between Russia and China, including our sanctions on the economic front, which have furthered the rise of the BRICS alliance.
We need to be clear-eyed about the situation as a whole and not just blindly pouring money and resources into war because Russia is an aggressor and an adversary.
Again, the concerns about Ukraine lie with the government and the elites, not the average citizen. But unfortunately, it is the average Ukrainian citizen who will continue to fight and die in a war that has no end in sight.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
