Today, we celebrate freedom.
We generally think of that in terms of freedom “to.” To do as I like, to say what I want, to vote how I want, to live, work, and play as I want, and to love who I want. But there is another freedom to consider, that is the freedom “from.”Specifically, the freedom from hunger.
A couple of weeks ago I had an occasion to sit in on a meeting here in Tahlequah sponsored by a local group that is working to end hunger in our community. To that end they invited a representative from the Eastern OK Food Bank who told us of all their efforts to get food to those in need. They do a lot, but not enough. The numbers for Oklahoma are staggering. Not only that, but they are also shameful and embarrassing.
From the Food Bank website, we learn “Oklahoma remains one of only five states with a food insecurity rate above 14.5%. One in seven Oklahomans are food insecure – leaving families struggling between paying bills and putting food on the table. One in five children in eastern Oklahoma struggle daily with hunger.”
That is 20% of the children in Oklahoma, our state, can’t count on a meal, much less a healthy meal and the security of knowing they, and their parents, don’t have to worry about feeding their family. While our Republican congressional delegation works mightily to ensure women have no choice about giving birth, they seem to have no qualms about voting against the one program that has demonstrated, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that we can have a major impact on those children, especially those born to poor families, so they will not go hungry.
Yes, the Child Tax Credit expansion, proposed, and implemented by President Biden, realizes that being born and having a quality life are two different things. I would expect those who profess to be “pro-life” would be leading the way to implement and expand this incredible program.
For example, we see from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “Specifically, from early July (before the first Child Tax Credit payment) the rate of food hardship declined: from 20 to 15% among Black adults with children; from 21 to 13 % among Latino adults with children; and from 10 to 7 % among white adults with children. For the group that included Native Americans the rate fell from 22 to 13%!”
And that’s not all.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “Among adults with children with household income below $25,000: 57% spent their first payment on food; 52% spent it on utilities; 41% spent it on clothing; 39% spent on rent or mortgage; 3% spent it on school supplies and other education costs such as books, tuition, afterschool programs, and transportation to school.”
That, my friends, is quality of life improvement. Yet, in the richest country in the history of the world, one in which billionaires pay less tax than their secretaries, we are told by the Republican House majority we cannot afford such quality. While they say they care about children being born, even to poor families, they insist the parents must prove they’re working or looking for work.
That sounds good, but it is the children who suffer. Besides, 84% of those receiving benefits are working, and 49% are two income households with both parents working. I’d rather have a 15% error rate and feed all children than worry about the few who are not working.
How about you? Yes? Then vote that way.
Let’s feed the children.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.