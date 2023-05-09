I couldn’t believe it when I read that some states were looking to undo their child labor laws.
I looked at the calendar to make sure it was still 2023 and I hadn’t suddenly been transported back to 1850 by some trick of the universe. But no, it was 2023, all right.
I wondered at that point who in their right mind would think that’s a good idea. We’ve been hearing the idea from the right for a while now about “replacement theory” that suggests jobs will be taken from good, hardworking white men by Brown and Black minorities.
As far back as 1990, it was there in a Jesse Helms senate reelection ad. “You needed that job, and you were the best qualified, but they had to give it to a minority because of a racial quota,” a narrator in the ad says as a man — with white hands — crumples up a piece of paper. Now comes a whole new spin on that notion: It’s not racial quotas they need fear, it is children.
Children will be coming for that job you need. The ironic part of this situation? It springs from a right-wing think tank. According to the Washington Post on May 1, “The Foundation for Government Accountability, a Florida-based think tank and lobbying group, drafted state legislation to strip child workplace protections, emails show.” The article goes on to say, “The Florida-based think tank and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, have found remarkable success among Republicans to relax regulations that prevent children from working long hours in dangerous conditions.”
I’m sure you see the irony there. “Opportunity Solutions Project” provides solutions for children looking for jobs on assembly lines and pulling a night shift. You know, children’s work.
Now 11 states have taken the steps to let children work in dangerous settings. Don’t get me wrong; I started working when I was 13 and paid my first Social Security installment at 15, so I value work. I mowed lawns, unloaded box cars, cleaned out the pet stalls at the vet’s office, and moved irrigation pipe. But those aren’t the kinds of kid-friendly jobs we’re talking about now.
The Guardian reported recently that “Arkansas passed legislation in 2023 to eliminate age verification and parental or guardian permission requirements.” In the press release photo Governor Sara Huckabee-Sanders was surrounded by a group of all white kids. Do you suppose it is those kids who will by applying for those jobs? “In Iowa, a bill was passed in 2022 to lower the minimum age of childcare staff and reduce staff-to-child ratios. The state’s Republican majority senate also recently passed a broader bill that enables minors to work in hazardous occupations and extends permitted work hours.”
This March, a bill was reintroduced in the U.S. House and Senate that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work in certain mechanized operations in the logging industry under parental supervision. That was not good news to a mom whose 18-year-old son, with his father nearby, was killed in a logging accident. If you’ve ever been around logging operations like I have, you know how dangerous they are.
Dumb and dangerous. Let’s not do that; let’s protect our kids from dangerous jobs.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
