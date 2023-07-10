As a regular reader of the Tahlequah Daily Press, you likely saw the recent series about recycling.
There were arguments in favor of the process and some who considered it too inconvenient or cost-prohibitive. The premise of several of the comments was the economics of recycling, focusing on the dollars-and-cents aspect. As in any human endeavor, that is certainly a consideration that we take into account.
One commenter did raise the issue that many of us remember: That is the “bottle deposit” that used to be attached to beverage bottles and that could be a partial remedy that has been successfully applied elsewhere, but not here in Oklahoma. Several years ago, I went to the state capitol and met with my senator and other legislators, proposing we emulate the process implemented in Oregon and Iowa and try to get a “bottle bill” passed.
I was told then – and it is still likely true – that the powerful bottling companies were opposed to such a bill and that it could not be brought out of committee. The bottling companies support “voluntary” recycling. We see where that has gotten us: buried in plastic and aluminum cans and bottles that are strewn along the streets and highways, lakes, rivers, campsites, and ultimately, in the ocean. That doesn’t even get us to the other recyclable products like cardboard and glass, paper, and steel cans that end up in the dumps and landfills.
So, while all this debate focuses on fiscal impact to companies, including the outfitters on the Illinois who throw up their hands and say, “There’s nothing we can do to make people use the trash or recycling bins.”
I say, “Yes, there is.”
Plus, there is a whole other dimension that rarely, if ever, gets mentioned. That is the moral, ethical, and social obligations we have as principal desecrators of Mother Earth. There is not another species of animal on this planet that takes dangerous products and makes things out of them that then take years, and in some cases “forever,” to disintegrate or decompose. Not one.
Human beings are the sole generators of rubbish that requires recycling, and yet we approach it as if actual, current cost is the only consideration. Native Americans showed us the way to approach Mother Earth. From www.uwosh.org, we find “Native Americans and Nature Views and Values” states, “Nature is something we live within and as a part of it, nature is the location of spirituality reality, Its spiritual value calls for reverence, respect, and humility,” and “nature is also something that is used.”
N. Scott Momaday, a Kiowa author born in Lawton, said, “You say that I use the land, and I reply, yes, it is true; but it is not the first truth. The first truth is that I love the land; I see that it is beautiful; I delight in it; I am alive in it.”
So, we use the land and all it has to offer. On a recent trip to Italy, I saw first-hand the difference that can be made by required recycling. Clean streets, clean highways, and everyone pitches in. There was demonstrable pride in their country. Shopkeepers would even sweep the sidewalks around their shops.
Our collective unwillingness to do the same seems to reflect a lack of pride and a cavalier, disrespectful attitude toward nature that affects all future generations. I believe recycling shows respect for our one and only Mother Earth, and we should make it mandatory.
We can’t afford not to.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
