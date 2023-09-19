Given the current state of politics, with threats of impeachment, investigations, corruption, and trials, not to mention the ongoing finger pointing about inflation and stories about how “bad” the economy is – despite wage increases, lowering of inflation and low unemployment – one can be forgiven for not knowing about “No Labels.”
No labels – sounds innocuous. Trojan Horse also sounds innocuous, but it led to the downfall of a nation.
Most of us know the story, the way the Greeks used a large wooden horse to sneak soldiers into Troy, getting beyond the gates and loosing destruction on the city, thus leading to their downfall. No Labels is a similar sneaky way of inserting damage into our body politic. The group is fronted by two Joes, Manchin and Lieberman, who assert they are harmlessly providing citizens with an option to the two-party system.
They say all the right things about democracy being great and the best way to govern. They also say we need a way to represent the vast majority of Americans who aren’t wildly left or right. So far, so good. But the facts show a serious threat to our democracy for the very reason that they suggest is a problem: We have a two-party system.
There has never been a successful third-party candidate who has been elected to office. What they have succeeded at is disruption. A third-party candidate led to the election of Bill Clinton, which I liked, but it also gave us George W. Bush, which I did not like. The fact is, as long as we have the Electoral College and the president is not directly elected by the people, the diversion of just a few votes can have dramatic and lasting effects on our nation.
And make no mistake: No Labels, which has already said they want to be on the ballot in all 50 states, is a threat to the election process. Their assertions to being nonpartisan ring hollow when you dig deeper into their organization and get beyond their platitudes and soothing words. To use another Greek metaphor, it is definitely a “siren song,” which is defined as “an enticing plea or appeal, especially one that is deceptively alluring.”
Deception is part of the formula for No Labels, as they attempt to lure us into believing they have our best interests at heart. One only has to look at their platform to know that is not the case.
Can’t find their platform? That’s because they don’t have one. Well then, let’s look at how they’re funded. Can’t find their donor list? Again, they don’t have one – at least not a public one. However, Politico has revealed one of their main contributors is Harlan Crow. Yes, that Harlan Crow, who is a billionaire friend of none other than Clarence Thomas and provided all kinds of largesse to the supposedly nonpartisan jurists on the Supreme Court.
Well then, let’s have a debate before their primary to see what candidate they put forward. Can’t find their debate date or primary date/location? Surprise. They have neither. So, this third party, along with all third parties, is essentially working to re-elect former President Trump.
Their nonpartisan rhetoric is just that – nice words. I echo the concern of Robert Reich and Liz Cheney: “If Trump wins the GOP nomination for president, as seems highly likely (and happily for many in red Oklahoma), all Americans who believe in democracy must unite behind Joe Biden to ensure that Trump, in the words of then-Rep. Liz Cheney, “never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.