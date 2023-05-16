435: That’s the number of voting members in the United States House of Representatives. But is it enough?
I know what you’re thinking — more politicians? Why would we want more politicians? We don’t even like the ones we already have. I get it, but hear me out.
Throughout our nation’s history, the number of seats in the House of Representatives has increased several times to reflect the growing population of the country. But since the Reapportionment Act of 1929, with one short exception, the number of seats has remained at 435.
The House of Representatives is our closest tie to the federal government, and it is the nearest thing we have to a voice in Washington. That’s how our system was designed. Not even U.S. senators were elected by the people until the 17th Amendment was ratified in 1913.
In 1788, James Madison warned of the dangers of having too few representatives for the people. In The Federalist No. 55, he wrote, in part that, “First, that so small a number of representatives will be an unsafe depositary of the public interests; secondly, that they will not possess a proper knowledge of the local circumstances of their numerous constituents.” Madison would be shocked to see how we are represented today.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population in 1930, only a year after the Reapportionment Act passed, was 123,202,660. Compare that to our latest census in 2020, which showed there are now 331,449,281 people residing in the United States. That’s an increase of over 200 million people in 90 years, and well over double the population when the Reapportionment Act of 1929 was passed, yet we still have only 435 representatives.
The earliest census, conducted in 1790, estimated that 3,929,214 people were living in the United States. The first Congress convened after the ratification of the Constitution consisted of 65 members in the House of Representatives. So let’s do the math: There were a total of 65 representatives for 3,929,214 people. That’s roughly one representative for every 60,450 people.
So then if we use today’s population with the same proportion as 1790 — 331,449,281 divided by 60,450 — that would mean the number of representatives today would equal 5,483. That’s a lot of politicians.
The only real guidance on this issue in the Constitution lies in Article 1 Section 2 and states, “The Number of Representatives shall not exceed one for every thirty Thousand, but each State shall have at Least one Representative.”
So if we were to go by one for every 30,000, that 5,483 would more than double. Of course, either number would present steep challenges in terms of conducting House votes and assembling the House members. Would it be possible to create a secure voting system for the House of Representatives where House members could vote from their own districts instead of spending all their time in Washington, D.C.? The more time they spent in their own districts, the more they would “possess a proper knowledge of the local circumstances of their numerous constituents,” as Madison put it. The easier it would be for us to hold them accountable.
Increasing the number of House members is long overdue, and even if that increase is not as dramatic as we’ve discussed, it’s still worth doing to provide better representation to the American people.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
