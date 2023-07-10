Sustainability is all the rage these days.
It seems if you look on just about any product packaging, you’ll find some mention of it and how the company is working to save the planet. You may even find some who say their packaging is made with 100% recycled material.
It’s good that companies that produce large quantities of consumable goods are able to use 100% recycled materials for their packaging – it’s great, actually. But would it be good to make recycling mandatory for the sake of sustainability? Italy seems to be on that track, and they’re accomplishing it with something akin to the old adage, “carrot and stick.”
The website expatica.com, a resource for those seeking to expatriate themselves mostly to European countries, speaks about Italy’s approach to recycling, “How you recycle will depend a lot on where you live. The Italian government is keen to retain its image as a leader in sustainability. That is why Italy keeps improving its waste management systems and services to encourage residents and businesses to reuse, reduce, and recycle. Of course, municipalities will also fine those who do not comply.”
You have to love that “of course” line at the end there. The website goes on to claim that, “In 2020, the country recycled 72% of all trash, compared to an EU average of 53%.” Recycling 72% of trash is certainly an impressive accomplishment.
On a personal note, I’ve had a hand in the recycling – or “scrapping,” as we call it – of several hundred cars over the years, and I know a few people who were involved in far, far more than that. My father was one of them.
The cars are hauled to a salvage yard, then they are crushed and shipped to a larger facility, where they are shredded and the pieces sorted according to their composition – glass, steel, aluminum, rubber, etc. – and eventually recycled and used in creating new products.
The point is, the recycling of metals has a financial incentive to encourage someone to begin that recycling process, even with something as simple and common as aluminum cans. Steel is paid for by the ton, while less common metals, such as aluminum, are often paid for by the pound.
But the problem with many disposable household products and packaging is that paper, cardboard, and plastic have little to no monetary value. It’s why many people discard them with little thought. You may see a bottle that displays a 5-cent refund, but it takes a lot of nickels to add up to anything these days.
This brings us back to carrot versus stick. While the recycling of metals provides a financial benefit to the individual, paper and plastic generally do not. So government would likely have to step in and resort to the stick, as in Italy, where fines seem to be more persuasive than any small compensation.
In a country as large as the United States, a program like Italy’s would only seem feasible at the local level. Can you imagine the bureaucracy it would create if implemented at the federal level? One could imagine Seattle or San Francisco implementing such a system.
I’m all for recycling, but do we really want to use some form of punishment to compel the average individual to participate in a mandatory system? Does the government have any right to do so? I would say the answer is no.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
