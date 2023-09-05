Sports are a huge part of American life.
If you watch much international TV for sports, you know that is true around the world, and many fans are truly fanatics. As in all sports, a huge amount of money hs been involved in golf – astronomical amounts.
As far back as I can remember, the only professional league for golf in the U.S. was the Professional Golfers Association. It follows typical model for financing the tournaments and the prizes. They have sponsors and huge TV contracts. They have ticket buying fans and have tournaments that sell all kinds of high-priced items that help support the well-paid professional athletes.
It is a non-contact but exacting sport with a storied history of great players, like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. Golf is unique, as it has no teams or leagues or stadiums or even golf courses. Nor does it have any type of government backing – at least, not directly.
Enter LIV golf. LIV stands for the Roman numeral 54, which is relevant to the league, but not relevant to this discussion. LIV is a government sponsored league that is led by the Saudi “investment” arm, an arm of the Saudi “royal family,” which put a huge amount of money into the enterprise. Its CEO is Greg Norman, a well-known American golfer.
When LIV first started, the PGA told its member players to “choose a league.” Either they played for the PGA, or they played for LIV. Many pros – 20 – took the huge financial bait laid out by LIV, mostly Saudi money, and went to that league. I called it going to the dark side for money. Last year, LIV sued the PGA for antitrust.
Tiger Woods was involved as a significant supporter of the PGA and the position it held – that is, “either them or us.” Last year, things got heated and the PGA leader, Jay Monahan, said that LIV is a “foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.’’ He went on to say, “We welcome good, healthy competition,’’ and “but the LIV Saudi golf league is not that. It’s an irrational threat that’s not concerned with a return on investment or true growth of the game.’’
In the Golf Digest magazine, we have this line: “The LIV Golf series — Greg Norman presiding; the notorious MBS lurking — is taking various name-brand players from the PGA Tour.” The article goes on to point out: “The players leaving for greener pastures — Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and various other me-me-me’s — are taking all that Saudi have-you-over-a-barrel oil money and falling into the richest black hole in professional golf history.”
So, on it goes, the interplay between sports and big money – the “sportswashing” of reputations. We’ve seen it throughout history, from Russia to China, both hosting the Olympics to boost their international reputation. Even here in the U.S., we see sports teams succumbing to the siren call of big money. The PGA, for all its early protestation, has succumbed, too.
Suddenly, it seemed, the PGA folded and accepted the LIV offer to join together. One big, happy family, right? Well, not exactly.
A key Sept. 11 support group, 9/11 Families United, said it was “shocked and deeply offended” and claimed the merger is “bankrolled by billions in sportswashing money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” It went on: “Saudi operatives played a key role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf.”
It seems they need a big dose of sportswashing, and the PGA has joined in. Sad.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
