Last year, there was a stir in the golf world.
The long-running PGA Tour received a new challenge in the form of LIV Golf, a foreign league associated with Saudi Arabia. The rivalry continued to make headlines as key figures in the golf world voiced their opinions on the new league, with some even making the move from the PGA to LIV Golf.
If you’re like me and you don’t follow sports that closely, the details might have gone under the radar. But if you followed current events, the story was always seemed to be there in the periphery.
In the midst of the ongoing feud, LIV Golf was offering PGA Tour players large sums of money to make the switch over to the Saudi league. Then in what seemed like a surprising move, it was announced in June the PGA, LIV Golf, and the lesser-known DP World Tour, would be joining forces to create one larger golf organization.
While the announcement may have come as a shock to the sports world, the Saudi Arabian connection has become the primary cause for concern. Specifically, the Saudi Arabian government’s Public Investment Fund, or PIF, which was pouring money into the LIV Golf league.
The U.S. has had a complex relationship with Saudi Arabia, which further complicates the merger. Saudi Arabia has been treated as a tenuous ally, due to our relationship over oil, but there are also serious concerns about that country’s track record in regard to human rights. The most high-profile example in recent memory is the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
It’s this complicated relationship that helped fuel scrutiny from Congress. After the announcement of the PGA/LIV merger in June, CNN reported, “The U.S. Senate opened an investigation into the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Monday. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal issued both organizations with letters in his role as chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.”
Furthermore, CNN said: “The letters speak of Saudi investment in the sport as being described as ‘sportswashing,’ a term referring to governments using high-profile sporting events to project a favorable image of their country around the world, often to draw attention away from alleged wrongdoing.”
These concerns spanned party lines and the latest controversy came last week.
Politico reported, “One of D.C.’s most prominent lobbying firms has signed on to help the much criticized Saudi-funded LIV Golf league navigate its way through Congress. ... Akin Gump Strauss & Feld is representing the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, amid a congressional probe into LIV Golf. Raphael Prober, a lawyer at the firm, wrote to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, on behalf of the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), arguing that the governor of the fund ‘cannot participate in any public hearing that is part of an unbounded inquiry into the PIF’s past, present, and future interests and investments.’”
The Saudi government’s role in the merger through the PIF has rightfully been scrutinized, and the effort to keep the PIF’s governor out of the spotlight shows a clear lack of transparency. A foreign government entity having influence in an American sport certainly raises some “red flags” that should give us pause.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
