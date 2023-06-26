It will come as no surprise to gun owners that owning a legal gun is generally an expensive proposition.
From the original purchase price to buying ammunition, most quality firearms and ammo are expensive. Most owners of firearms own them legally and take their safe handling responsibilities seriously. So far, so good.
However, like most human activities, there are the few who create problems for all of us and so “rules” are imposed. So, the few irresponsible gun owners have created a situation where rules regarding guns are imposed on all gun owners.
A current brouhaha is the “rule” being imposed on gun owners by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That rule has to do with a wrist brace that enables the shooter to fire a pistol more accurately. It certainly seems to work, and since it is very inexpensive, unlike many other “accessories,” has proved a popular addition to pistols.
The rub is how the addition alters the status of the weapon from a pistol to a “short-barreled rifle” or SBR. The proposed rule ignited a firestorm of protest with 90 Republican legislators sending a letter outlining their objections and outrage that a simple accessory would be restricted. The thing is, these accessories are frequently paired with an AR-style pistol, meaning it takes on the characteristics of an AR rifle that shoots quite rapidly and can do a lot of damage. A unique characteristic of the AR pistol with stabilization is its ease of concealment, and it is that difference that got the ATF’s attention.
Why? Because it has been used in mass shootings, including the one at King Sooper grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed while shopping. According to “Newsweek,” the director of ATF said, “the reasoning behind it is that short-barreled rifles have the greater capability of long guns, yet are easier to conceal, like a pistol.”
I can understand that rationale and would think no reasonable, law-abiding gun owner would argue with it, especially after reading this: In a 2017 article for Firearm News magazine, writer James Tarr noted how shooters had “quickly discovered that using one of these braces in a manner not intended by the designer suddenly turned awkward AR-15 pistols into ersatz SBRs both in appearance and functionality.” Tarr added that AR-15 pistols were “easier and cheaper to obtain” and didn’t necessitate filing “special paperwork to transport them across state lines.”
However, after reading the “final rule” issued by the ATF, I can see room for argument. That rule states “gun owners must register their existing pistols equipped with stabilizing braces with the government within 120 days. After that they must pay a $200 fee, which new buyers must also pay immediately. Alternatively, owners can remove the brace, surrender the firearm to an ATF office or destroy it. Those who fail to comply with the requirement could face a fine of up to $10,000, or 10 years in prison, or both.”
Surely a hot button topic, such as this, is ripe for congressional debate and guidance. Since nearly 60% of gun owners say they have a gun for personal protection, it would seem reasonable that most do not need a stabilizer. It’s generally the gun enthusiast who wants accuracy in target shooting that a stabilizer would be used. And they can be, but the ruling does raise barriers and takes time.
That procedure might dissuade a mass murderer from purchasing one, at least legally, but the gun enthusiast can still have one for a pistol that meets certain criteria that’s readily available online.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
