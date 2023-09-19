“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” opens the 1859 novel “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens.
Perhaps the same could be said for the No Labels movement today.
No Labels is a political party that seeks to provide an alternative to the polarized two-party system in our country today. In some ways, the No Labels movement couldn’t have come at a better time, with so many Americans being frustrated by both political parties. But in other, perhaps more serious ways, it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Both the left and the right, in large part, feel as though everything is on the line in the next election.
Even conservatives who aren’t particularly loyal to Trump are still likely to see Biden’s policies as too dangerous to risk giving their vote to a third party. The left views Trump himself as too dangerous to take a chance on voting for a third party, and hopes to keep Trump from winning at nearly any cost in order to “save democracy.”
So, what happens if one side sees the No Labels party as a foil that tanked their candidate’s chances?
Recently, rumors for a possible candidate for the No Labels party have swirled around Republic Jon Huntsman, former governor of Utah, and Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia. The two headlined a No Labels event in New Hampshire back in July, when the party talked policy and the most important issues it sees facing the country.
Looking on their website, the party’s policy positions appear reasonable, with nothing that would cause too much of an uproar from either the left or the right. The party promotes civility and many of their ideas are things that most Americans could likely agree on, or at least compromise with. While some specifics are a little vague, their policies seek to find a middle ground for what we’ve come to expect from the two major parties.
The Libertarian Party had a similar opportunity in 2016, but failed to produce any kind of significant result. Now, two elections later, the left and the right are even more entrenched and ready for a showdown. The introduction of a major third party could bring further instability in 2024, in what promises to be one of the most contentious elections in recent history.
However, it does seem that the No Labels party has taken into account the potential disruption they could cause. According to the Washington Post, the party “has taken pains to say that it won’t press forward if it’s looking like its ticket would merely play a spoiler role. The ticket featuring a Democrat and a Republican would be named in April, it says, only if there is a viable path. That seems unlikely no matter how few Americans say they want Trump and President Biden as the nominees right now.”
One can appreciate what No Labels is trying to do, and the party is free to organize and mount a third-party run, but they must be prepared for the ire they might draw from either side. Regardless of what they choose, their message of civility is one that all parties could use more of.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.