A lot of folks on the right call themselves “patriots,” but they want to eschew any help for Ukraine in securing the same benefits for themselves that we enjoy.
Their patriotism stops at the water’s edge, I guess. Since patriotism is generally defined as “love of country,” one can understand that if you just look at the geological boundaries of a country. But that begs the question, what is it we love? The soil? The people? Or is it what we stand for?
I know I love the idea of the United States as espoused in our preamble to the Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common ‘defense’, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
That pretty much encapsulates our shared ideology – an ideology admired around the world by freedom-seeking people. If you have studied our history, you know we did not get here alone. There is an interesting article on “history.com” about how the French helped the Colonies/revolutionaries to break away from the British, and there are some interesting parallels.
First, it points out that France offers some “ideological underpinnings” through their great philosophers like Rousseau, who inspired “Give me liberty or give me death.” and then there was Baron de Montesquieu, who argued in his treatise “The Spirit of the Laws” that avoiding despotism required a government of checks and balances. Secondly, they were a greater geopolitical threat to the British, arguing that “providence had marked out this moment for the humiliation of England.” Third, they provided “covert aid” in the guise of seeking goods for sale to “Native Indians” but actually for use by the revolutionaries. Finally, “They shared money, men and ‘mater(ial)’,” for example Estimates suggest that at the colonists’ October 1777 victory at Saratoga, a turning point in the war, 90 percent of all American troops carried French arms, and they were completely dependent on French gunpowder.”
What does this have to do with now and our support of Ukraine?
First, we offer them the ideological underpinnings much as France did for us. We are a greater geopolitical threat to Russia and perhaps providence has spoken again to humiliate not the British, but Russia. We know our spy satellites and covert networks offer quality information to Ukraine and has enabled them to experience some successes that would have otherwise been impossible. We do certainly, along with our allies, offer money, men and material.
We do this in the cause of freedom and in the cause of justice. We do this to counter the authoritarianism that we see in leaders like Putin. We also do this to perpetuate the idea that freedom is worth fighting for, and those who are seeking freedom and are wrongfully attacked and vilified for their actions deserve our support. Make no mistake: Putin’s rationale for invasion was false, and those who suggest he is a great leader and a brilliant visionary are supporting an authoritarian bully.
Yes, it’s expensive, but like many of our expenses, it is an investment. The free world cannot afford to let authoritarian bullies invade a free country and not respond to prevent it. Let’s continue that essential support.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.