“Hey, I read that column,” said the voice on the other end of the phone, with a hint of a threat.
It was one of my longtime friends in the public relations field. She, like many others, started out in journalism and decided long hours, death threats and abject poverty weren’t to her liking. So she found something she could support – in her case, a university in another state – and began doing her best to promote it. Later, she moved to another job when the school got a new president and she could not, in good conscience, “say good things about that [expletive deleted].”
Last week, I wrote about public relations people and poked fun at the way some institutions and companies have been rebranding this career field as “reputation management.” My first thought was that if a reputation needs to be “managed,” it’s probably not very good to begin with. And the word “management” implies it’s not the entity in question being managed, but rather the media who might publish or air negative reports.
As anyone who knows me is aware, I don’t submit to any “management” outside of my bosses, which means I resist attempts by representatives of institutions, companies, groups or individual people to control content. My recalcitrance has not mellowed with age.
You’d be surprised how many people try to control content. Back in the day, anyone from jail inmates to elected officials tried to bribe journalists to keep unsavory information out of the paper, but they never offered enough money to give even the most destitute journo pause. That would be, according to a former publisher: “Enough that I could move to Tuscany, buy a luxury villa, and live out the rest of my life in comfort,” never again having to face any locals who might learn about the corruption.
Many years ago, a former elected official offered me $600 if we would misplace the photos of him using government-owned equipment for personal purposes – or more accurately, for a side hustle. I thought $600 was an arbitrary figure – why not $500? That’s the most hefty bribe I’ve been offered, and inflation suggests the numbers won’t improve. Anyway, nowadays, many folks assume their misdeeds will go unnoticed because even if it’s reported in the newspaper, no one will read it. They’re mistaken; not only will it be read, it will be “shared” on social media. Everyone will gripe about having to “pay” to read it, but someone is always going to copy and paste such titillating tidbits in hopes that the loser will be laid low by the lowdown.
Blackmail is more common these days than bribery, which is why many editors don’t hang out in bars. The advent of cell phones set countless lives on the road to ruin, and then social media came along and added several bridges and roundabouts. A glass of iced tea can become an 8-ounce pour of bourbon in the hands of a gossip monger with an ax to grind. And most journos don’t shuck their duds and pose for provocative pics – we’d look more haggard than hot – and we have neither the time nor the energy to engage in activities associated with purveyors of porn.
Public relations types neither bribe nor blackmail, but sometimes they do bully. The friend engaged in “reputation management” doesn’t deal with me on a professional basis, but she frequently says it would require a set of brass ones to try that tactic on me. She’s wrong; bullies don’t need brass as long as they have generous compensation packages.
My friends in PR may be scowling at my scoffing. But I do respect the ones I know best, because they did start as journalists. When a journalist makes that transition, he has tough choices. Since pure journalists are imbued with an almost ridiculous commitment to ethics, the one joining the flack flock will have to believe in the person or entity he’s promoting and protecting, or he’ll have to decide the money is good enough he can flout the flaws and burnish the backsides of the bum signing his checks.
Some people are so committed to ethics that they don’t last long in PR. Eventually, they’ll be asked to do something they find so repugnant they go into some other profession with even worse pay than journalism. I’ve known journalists who made the jump to PR, and then wound up teaching. That’s not common now; the thought of being held hostage by the likes of Ryan Walters is vomit-inducing. On the other hand, many journalists become attorneys, which can require as much moral compromise as PR.
But there are truly ethical journos who get into PR. Josh Newton was with the TDP news crew for over a decade, and he was one of the most ethical people I’ve ever worked with. Now he’s deputy communications director for the Cherokee Nation, and I have no doubt he believes in what he’s doing – serving his people – and whatever positive tilt might be required by his work, it will always be for the greater good. In fact, I told Bill John Baker, who was chief when Josh was poached, that I wasn’t sure Josh would cover up for him if he committed a crime. He laughed, and said he wasn’t worried. After all, Mama – the formidable Isabel – was still alive then, and Bill John would not have crossed a line under her watch, even if he wanted to.
So, apologies to my PR-flack acquaintances – at least, to the ones who eschew bribery, blackmail and bullying. I might not have a drink with them, because they might have that cell phone handy. Then, again, I might – as long as they’re buying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.