By the time you read this, I’ll have survived another season of our Progress edition. At least, I assume I will have survived. I could always be taken out by a Walmart truck on the way home from work.
It’s a good thing, too, because I haven’t had much time to devote to my daily Facebook contribution of Okiespeak. Of course, on social media, it needs a hashtag – thus #okiespeak – so anyone who may have missed a prior installment can readily find it in a search. I missed a few installments here and there because of Progress, and work on that edition was further hampered by the serious illness of our ad managers and others. Progress is always a challenge; last year, I worked remotely that week because I had COVID, and that was the case for Heather this year until she wound up in the hospital.
If I go more than three days without posting at least one thing on Facebook – which is about all I have time for, anyway – a couple of friends message me and ask me if I’m still breathing. And with Okiespeak, one missed day is likely to draw a query. I’m kind of flattered that a handful of folks seem to be hanging on my every hillbilly word. Either they know good humor when they see it (doubtful), or they know I can’t keep my digital mouth shut for long, and in the latter case, really are worried the Walmart truck has done its work.
In fact, a few people have an almost unnatural attachment to Okiespeak. That’s how I would describe someone who doesn’t see a daily post, or whose suggestions I seem to be. ignoring. I have several regular contributors – so many, in fact, that I’ve had to keep a list with the intention of getting to all of them eventually. Some words I already had on my list. I mean, come on – tater and mater? Those were among the first rattles out of the box. The always delightful Randy Gibson wanted to throw in “come a turd floater” the other day, and I had already used that one, in tandem with “come a toad strangler.” If I need to explain either of these phrases to you, as we Okies say, “You cain’t be from around these hyere parts.”
But I’ve used submissions from Cathy Cott, Peggy Glenn and Susan Chapman Plumb. These are all sensible, highly regarded women with – again, as we Okies put it – high-falutin’ positions in the community, so this little project must be taken seriously. It’s one in which I have engaged off and on, in terms of columns, for nearly 30 years.
It all started when we still had carriers at TDP. I wandered into the back shop to talk to the pressmen, and one of the carriers stopped me and said, “You’d the editor, aintcha?” I admitted I was. He then asked me, “How you spell ‘twyst’?” Not sure what he meant and not wanting to embarrass myself, I said, “in reference to what?” He said, “You know —wunst, twyst, three time.” Then he added, “I tried spellin’ it T-W-I-S-T, but that look lack ‘twist.’” His troubled tone of puzzlement was hilarious, but I managed to get back in the newsroom before I burst out laughing. As we Okies say, it wouldnta been fittin’.
I have also neglected a few other things over the past two or three weeks. I’ve tried to keep up my swim routine, but have usually been interrupted by work-related crises. Yoga and weight-lifting have fallen by the wayside, and I can feel my muscles atrophying almost as fast as a patch of bamboo grows. I have forgotten to take my vitamins and my numerous old-lady pills several times.
I’ve also set aside the laundry, a chore I must now attend to over the weekend, since my husband is down to his last pair of drawers – that’s Okiespeak for underwear skivvies. (In his case, it’s “broxers,” but that’s more than you wanted to know.) I did a load of whites one evening last week, so he still had undershirts.
I’ve also let my own clothing pile up beside the bed, much like I did in college, much to the chagrin of my roommate, Vicki, when we lived in Wilson Hall on the NSU campus. Anyone walking through the door knew instantly which side of the room was mine. Hers was spic-and-span, to the extent you could’ve eaten your cafeteria nachos on the floor. Mine was a sea of discarded clothing, and if any nachos had been in the mix, they’d have petrified before I found them – and that would only be, as we Okies say, when they “got to stankin’.”
There are no morsels of food on my side of the bed today, but every outfit I’ve worn over the past two weeks is waiting either to be put back on a hanger or tossed into the hamper. Except there is no room in the hamper, so all the dirty clothes are heaped up in the hall outside the laundry room. I’ve had to barricade the hallway or “the whitecat” would go in there and take a defiant squat. If you’ve ever run a cat turd through the washer and then the dryer, you’ll know what I mean.
In case you’re wondering why my husband doesn’t do the laundry himself, it’s because he is otherwise occupied. Progress is always an excuse not to do household chores, which I hate more than an arthritis flare, and almost as much as a bad case of the scours accompanied by gut cramps. (True Okies will understand that while “scours” is usually the word applied to diarrhea in cattle, it works just as well for humans.) My husband has tried mightily to keep the dishes washed, though he hasn’t been able to keep up with the fur being pulled out by the cat and spit out onto the carpet. I’m the worst-ever “homemaker”– a word I equate with “housekeeper,” an activity for which I have less than zero aptitude.
But things can only deteriorate so far, so this weekend, I will close out the hated first third of the year by doing – no, I can’t bear to say it. Perhaps the laundry....
