Over the past few years, some on the left have called for reforms to the Supreme Court.
The most glaring proposal was expanding the number of seats on the Court, which proved to be an unpopular suggestion. But nowm with allegations against Justice Thomas, some are calling for new reforms – namely, an ethics code and possibly term limits for the justices.
In April, a story about Justice Clarence Thomas broke that raised concerns about the justice’s associations. ABC reported: “The court is facing fresh scrutiny over Justice Thomas’ ties to wealthy Republican donor Harlan Crow. ProPublica reported Thomas for years has accepted luxury trips and private travel from the donor and didn’t report it on his annual financial disclosure filings. Thomas has said it’s been his understanding that ‘this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.’ The revelation was met with swift condemnation from Democrats.”
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin then called for a hearing regarding the reform of the ethics rules of the Supreme Court. A statement was later released by the justices, rebuking these calls. ABC reported: “All nine justices, in a rare step, on Tuesday released a joint statement reaffirming their voluntary adherence to a general code of conduct but rebutting proposals for independent oversight, mandatory compliance with ethics rules and greater transparency in cases of recusal.”
It is indeed rare that all nine justices agree on an issue, so when they do, perhaps we should take note.
As for Justice Thomas, he’s no stranger to scrutiny. It seems Thomas should have been more transparent about his relationship with Harlan Crow, if for no other reason than he knew how the left would react, and he has personally experienced how Senate Democrats have treated conservative justices and nominees in the past.
During Thomas’s own nomination, then-Sen. Joe Biden and other senators grilled Thomas with accusations of sexual harassment in what Thomas himself referred to as a “high-tech lynching.”
In more recent years, Brett Kavanaugh’s high school diary has been paraded before the nation, and Kavanaugh was brought to tears at his nomination hearing as his personal life from decades ago was dissected, with Senate Democrats questioning him about drinking, sex, and presenting accusations of sexual assault. Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s fitness was questioned due to her faith during her nomination process, almost as if agnosticism was a prerequisite for judicial service.
Time and time again, those who hold an originalist view of the Constitution have faced attempts to delegitimize their qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court – an effort that never seems to be made against those who hold a “living document” interpretation of the Constitution.
Ideally, a stringent ethics code would be a fine thing to have for our highest court, but why should Republicans believe such an ethics code would be enforced objectively, and not weaponized against certain justices when we’ve seen how Senate Democrats treat Republican nominees?
In regard to = term limits, one must wonder whether the left was calling for such a measure when it seemed the balance of the Court was in its favor. It appears the proposal of term limits at this time is another attempt to oust some of the current Justices, in the hopes that future nominees will be more favorable to the progressive cause. Leave the Court as it is.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
