Juneteenth is quickly coming upon us. For the second year, it is a federally recognized holiday.
I have been asked by many folks what my plan is to celebrate. Given the rise in the commercialization of a holiday that many non-Black people are still learning the importance of, I have my choice of activities. Many communities are holding large or larger-scale programming with parades and activities whole families can enjoy. I encourage people to engage with your community on Juneteenth, if you’re so inclined. For me, personally, the day is about remembering my ancestors.
As a Black woman in America, it is not lost on me that the people from whom I am descended labored and suffered for a large chunk of their lives, if not the entirety of them. They would have spent these blistering months outdoors working in fields, and even if they were lucky enough to be indoors, they would likely be in front of a hot stove or making sure someone else was staying cool. I know parts of my family came from the South and were part of the Great Migration. Relatives as close as my grandparents – and to a smaller extent, even my own parents – lived in a time and sometimes in places where they couldn’t sit by the pool, let alone get in one at the height of summer.
So what do I do on Juneteenth, Freedom Day? I celebrate being free. What that looks like for me is, I choose to take my children to the pool and swim and sit out in the sun as long as I can stand it. We lie around and watch movies or read books. We play games, we eat food that we want. Sounds like a regular old vacation day, and yeah, sure, it is. However, I do it and remind my kids and myself that not so long ago, these simple acts would have been discouraged or even impossible.
I believe my enslaved ancestors dreamed of comfort and rest. I’m sure they would have loved to be in cool water on a hot day. To be allowed to sit and do whatever struck their fancy, for no reason other than they could. To eat whatever they wanted and to spend time with their loved ones unmonitored and without fear. Because they could not, we do. I rest as a form of remembrance, and as a form of resistance.
So this Juneteenth, I encourage Black and African American folks to take a break from doing labor, if they can. Rest and enjoy some of the things even some of our closest relatives might not have been able to. If going out and being involved in the community gets you excited, then do that. Remember that enslaved folks could not even gather together.
For non-Black people, I encourage you to learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what enslaved people went through, and how some of the legal precedences from the duration of slavery still play out today. If you want to be involved, donate to a local Black organization or work to help fund abolition efforts near you.
Engage with your Black and African American friends, colleagues, and neighbors in ways that are meaningful to you both, and help build and strengthen our communities.
I hope everyone enjoys the holiday, if they are able to have the day off. If you’re not, I hope you find time to rest and reflect. As always, I hope everyone has a wonderful Juneteenth.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.