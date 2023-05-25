Don’t think for one minute that financial markets aren’t already factoring in price adjustments because of the dysfunction on Capitol Hill regarding this reckless brinkmanship, courtesy of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican lawmakers.
In 2011, while the U.S. avoided a national debt default, that same kind of dysfunction led to a downgrading of U.S. credit. Yes, even getting close to a breach of the debt could cause major financial disruptions to the economy.
A default on the debt, which has never happened before, would reverse all of the economic advances that have taken place, such as the 50-year unemployment low, the creation of millions of jobs, and consumer confidence in an era of a robust job market. A major recession would be triggered, which would send financial markets plunging with trillions in household wealth erased.
So, how do you think the federal and state governments would respond from a policy standpoint? Do you really think Congress or the White House has some sort of emergency countermeasures in the event of a default? The answer is no, because in the event of a national debt default, the government would not be able to step in with temporary emergency fiscal relief like the aid measures enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. A national debt default scenario is not the same as a normal recession.
Consider the ability of households and businesses, especially small businesses, to borrow through the private sector. Interest rates would shoot up to unprecedented levels, impacting treasury bonds, mortgages, and credit card interest rates. Already, yields on U.S. Treasury bills have gone up. What this does is increase the cost of borrowing for the government and thus the cost to taxpayers.
There are different ranges of default, whether it’s brief or protracted. A brief default would cause an immediate spike in interest rates, as well as plunging equity prices. Even a brief default could lead to even longer-lasting elevated interest costs. What do you think that means for global investors who would then no longer perceive U.S. Treasury securities as risk-free? This would result in hundreds of billions in higher borrowing costs over the next several years.
What do you think about the lowered demand for U.S. Treasury securities would do to the strength of the U.S. dollar? You would witness a decline in the dollar’s value against foreign currencies. Even without debt default, other nations’ confidence in the dollar can erode. Between 1970-’71, our trade deficit had risen to the point where the U.S. no longer exercised dominance on the world market. Our inflation rates of the early 1970s had taken its toll on exports, as well as domestic goods, so fewer U.S. exports were purchased.
In the current situation, we are facing another dollar crisis that could disrupt world trade. In the scenario of a protracted debt default, American consumers will cut back on consumption, which will lead to layoffs. Can you imagine the impact on retirement accounts should the stock market take a nosedive of 30% or 40%?
Under a clean debt ceiling increase, job growth will continue. But a prolonged debt default would mean millions of lost jobs.
The Republicans are playing Russian roulette with what could be a catastrophic economic situation. And the Hill GOP are willing to risk this type of national and global disaster over their conservative wish list.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
