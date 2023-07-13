While the United States celebrated Independence Day last Tuesday, I wondered just exactly what Americans consider a patriot really is.
For some, the image of a patriot might conjure up images of American Minutemen who grabbed their muskets to do battle with British Redcoats at the Battle of Bunker Hill. Maybe the term evokes those patriots who boycotted British imports, and even staged a dramatic protest in Boston Harbor by dumping 90,000 pounds of English tea overboard to protest the Tea Act of 1773, which gave the British tea companies a monopoly over the tea trade in the Americas.
Do Americans view the 55 founding fathers or framers of the U.S. Constitution as patriots? After all, these men were the ones who drew up the rational living document that provides for a system of checks and balances to prevent the establishment of tyranny within our national assembly.
During the Fourth of July, you always hear about how concepts like freedom, democracy, and individual rights are considered extremely important to Americans. And you will get no argument from me to the contrary when it comes to all of those things we hold in such high regard. If you polled Americans on the value they place on the above-mentioned traits of our country, I believe you would find that these values would rank very highly. Yet, pay close attention to the last term I mentioned which is individual rights. Yes, millions of Americans do value their individual liberties and freedoms. But look at what has happened recently within the courts.
Affirmative action has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, and affirmative action programs are a necessary component of achieving equality because of the reality of systemic racism in this country. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the court was “merely” imposing its “preferred college application format” on the country by taking on the role of college administrators to decide what is better for the country. This was Sotomayor’s response to Chief Justice John Robert’s majority opinion, which stated minority college applicants could share in essays how heritage or culture motivated them to take on a leadership role. Of course, universities and colleges can also give consideration to those student applicants who speak multiple languages in terms of increasing diversity. After all, language is not interchangeable with race.
SCOTUS continues to chip away at civil rights with the ruling in favor of the “Christian” web designer. In 2013, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was diluted with the high court ruling that it was unconstitutional for state and local governments to obtain federal pre-clearance before implementing any changes to their voting laws or practices. Next, it was upending a woman’s right of reproductive autonomy and privacy, and then it was ending affirmative action. These are all examples of individual rights that have currently been eroded by a Supreme Court whose legitimacy is rightfully being questioned.
The lifetime tenure of Supreme Court justices is now highly questionable with abuses of not only discretion, but power. The Court must be above the fray of political polarization. And when the U.S. Supreme Court walks away from decades of precedent regarding civil rights and rights of privacy, and with ethics problems abounding within the high court, there is a valid argument that the court itself is losing its legitimacy. Accepting lavish gifts from conservative GOP megadonors who have cases before the court is not cutting the mustard for a country that is built on the foundation of the rule of law, which the Republican lawmakers are weaponizing politically.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
