Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate, is calling it quits on politics.
After being in politics for two decades, the he decided to step away from public service, leaving behind an indelible legacy in both Republican and Democratic camps.
Romney’s decision to retire came as a surprise to many, considering his continued involvement in national politics after losing the 2012 presidential election to Barack Obama. He was elected as Utah senator in 2018 and has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, often breaking ranks with his party to voice his concerns about Trump’s policies and behavior.
Throughout his career, Romney has been known for his business acumen and his ability to navigate complex political landscapes. As the CEO of Bain and Co., he gained valuable experience in the private sector, making him a formidable candidate for public office.
His 1994 loss to Senate incumbent Ted Kennedy earned him experience and name recognition, setting the stage for future endeavors. In 2002, he became governor of Massachusetts, and implemented several reforms, including the landmark health care legislation known as “Romneycare.” In 2008, he lost the Republican presidential nomination to John McCain, but won the nomination in 2012. Despite a strong showing in the first debate, he was unable to overcome Obama’s popularity.
After a brief hiatus from politics, he won the Utah Senate election and quickly established himself as a prominent voice within the Republican party. Throughout his tenure, he has been an advocate for fiscal responsibility, limited government, and a strong national defense.
Romney is one who has been both glorified and villainized by both parties. Democrats despised him as the Republican presidential nominee against Obama, then sang his praises for his criticisms of Trump. Republicans did just the opposite: They sang his praises as the nominee then considered him a traitor and an outcast when he refused to stand with the party in support of Trump. In playing the political game, Romney bounced back and forth on Trump by criticizing him, then supporting him when there was a chance of being named Secretary of State, then back to criticizing him when the appointment failed to come. This caused many voters to call him everything from a flip-flopper to being “milktoast.”
What is interesting about Romney is the division among even Utah voters. In very liberal Salt Lake County, which includes a very liberal Salt Lake City and University of Utah, Romney is celebrated as a hero. Large billboards in Salt Lake County thank him for his strength, example, and service. In neighboring Utah County to the south, home to the very conservative cities of Lehi, Orem, and Provo, and the somewhat liberal yet more conservative Brigham Young University, the opposite is true. Large billboards there ask him to please resign from the Senate. Many Utahans feel these two schools of thought may have been part of his reason to step away from politics.
Romney’s retirement from politics marks the end of an era for the Republican Party. His departure leaves a void in the party’s moderate wing, as he was often seen as a voice of reason and a bridge between different factions within the GOP. His legacy will be remembered for his principled stance and his commitment to public service.
At 76, Romney said it was time to step aside and make way for younger leaders to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in. Other older and long-time politicians would do well to follow his example.
