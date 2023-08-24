RICO. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act – (RICO) – with its draconian penalties was a favorite of prosecutor Rudy Giuliani in the good or bad old days, when he put away mobsters and Wall Streeters with fierce ambition; he never dreamt he would be hoisted on his own petard. But that’s exactly what happened this week when he was charged by the Fulton County District Attorney under the Georgia version of the federal law that he used to brandish.
It is a terrible fall for a once very proud man.
What is so striking about it is that he had to know.
Did he really think for one minute that Donald Trump had won the election?
RICO punishes the enterprise and all those who are a part of it.
Giuliani is charged with going out there and knowingly lying; indeed – this is the important point – he has already admitted to doing so in one of the civil proceedings against him in order to dispense with factual issues and focus on the legal ones. He has admitted that he lied about election workers tampering with ballots. He claimed they did. Not so. He now admits he lied about that.
Why?
He also lied about Dominion voter fraud and told tales of phony videos along with ballot theft.
If Tucker Carlson knew better, didn’t Giuliani? If Fox knew, he knew. If they acted with malice, what about him?
Was he so desperate to be relevant?
To be still the center of attention? Still part of the story?
What if that is the real reason? What if it’s all just really about ego, first and foremost, being the center of attention, being relevant, being important, being in the room, being at the table, being paid attention to, treated like someone who matters?
In response to the indictment, Giuliani posted the following rejoinder on Twitter:
“This indictment is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system. It’s just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime. They lied about Russian collusion, they lied about Joe Biden’s foreign bribery scheme, and they lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive proving 30 years of criminal activity. The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly.”
What planet is he on?
Here is a man who was once hailed as a hero of law and order and is now facing time for participating in a wide-ranging criminal enterprise to overturn the democratic election in Georgia and across the nation. Here he is, in this case as a criminal defendant, and all the side talk about Hunter Biden and Ukraine will not cover up for his wrongdoing.
Lying about stuffing ballot boxes.
He was once on top of the world.
He stooped as low as you could go.
He was America’s hero.
No more.
Susan Estrich is a columnist for Creators Syndicate.
