The U.S. Supreme Court made a surprising decision last week. The court upheld the provisions of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act that were added by Congress in 1982 – 17 years after the passage of the original legislation meant to protect against discriminatory election procedures. In upholding what remains of the VRA, this victory for the cause of fair elections is as welcome as it is surprising.
At issue were Alabama’s congressional district maps. Civil rights advocates challenged the legality of the district boundaries that had been created after the 2020 census on the basis that they packed large numbers of Black voters in the state’s “Black Belt ‘’ region into a single district and spread out many remaining Black voters among Alabama’s other six districts. This “packing and cracking” of the Black vote was viewed as being a deliberate effort to reduce the power and influence of Black voters.
But one of the 1982 revisions to the VRA made it so election laws can be challenged due to their discriminatory effect, regardless of whether they were adopted with discriminatory purpose. This change to the law makes it much easier to contest unjust voting procedures, since challengers no longer must engage in the notoriously difficult process of demonstrating intent. The change was a result of the Supreme Court’s 1980 decision in Mobile v. Bolden in which a majority of the justices held that the VRA, as originally enacted, and the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments, only prohibited laws that had a discriminatory purpose.
Last week’s decision in Allen v. Milligan, also out of Alabama, upheld precedents set by courts since Congress altered Section 2 of the VRA in 1982. In his majority, opinion Chief Justice John Roberts cited those four decades of jurisprudence when dismissing the arguments of Alabama’s attorneys and upholding the decisions of multiple lower courts and judges who had heard the case, including a three-judge panel at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Although Roberts’ majority opinion was mostly correct, it is incongruent with his reasoning in other VRA-related cases like 2013’s Shelby v. Holder, when he seemed to go to great lengths to dismiss the repeated and contemporaneous expressions of congressional intent in eliminating the Act’s coverage formula that determined which jurisdictions’ election procedures were subject to federal oversight. It is difficult not to wonder if Roberts’ understandable concerns about the Court’s legitimacy may have affected his thinking in Allen.
Predictably, Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissenting opinion contained irrelevancies that provide additional insights into his ideologically driven decision-making and how he is unable to contain his frustration when his preferences are not in the majority. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in his opinion concurring with the 5-4 majority, made sure to point out that Thomas’ claim that “race-based redistricting” could not go on in perpetuity was not a point argued in the case, and therefore, should not be considered in deciding Allen.
Kavanaugh was the biggest surprise in this 5-4 decision. He’d already voted to allow the Alabama district maps to be used in the 2022 elections, and his previous decisions lent support to the suspicion that he would uphold Alabama’s new district maps. But in his retort to Thomas, he also appears to have left a trail of breadcrumbs for future litigants, practically instructing them to argue Thomas’ point in Section 2 cases.
Although Allen provided an unexpected victory for voting rights advocates, there is little reason to believe the current majority of ideologically extreme Supreme Court justices is not just as hostile to the VRA as they were two weeks ago.
Jason Nichols is former District 2 Democratic Party chair, instructor of political science at NSU, and former Tahlequah mayor.
