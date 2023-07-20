Mixed movie reviews about the film “Sound of Freedom” have abounded within the past week with its central tenet about a former Homeland Security agent leading a mission to rescue children from a child-trafficking ring in Colombia.
While the trafficking of children is very real, this film took a dramatic license to lean into a false depiction of what actually happens in the realm of child piracy.
The right-wingers have applauded the film with statements like, “People need to wake up about what’s going on,” or “The apparatus of trafficking has been fully revealed.” So much for taking that phrase, which has appeared as a prelude to many a motion picture based on actual events, about “based on a true story” with a grain of salt.
What “Sound of Freedom” does is take creative liberties, in terms of conveying to the audience, with the various methods of child trafficking. Take, for example, the opening scene in the film, where we see video surveillance footage of children scooped up by complete strangers on the streets. While many would like to believe a good deal of child abductions occur in situations such as children being kidnapped in back alleys or in the Walmart parking lot by strangers, the reality is, most child-trafficking victims actually know their captors.
Any federal employee who has worked for the Department of Justice in the anti-trafficking task force would probably tell you that “Sound of Freedom” is really a depiction of what the child-trafficking problem would be as opposed to a reflection of the dark reality of how most minors wind up selling sex for food as well as shelter. And there is a fair amount of research that has shown a high percentage of child-trafficking victims are nonconforming youth, while being forced into the sex trade by a person who is no stranger to the victim.
In “Sound of Freedom,” there is also an inaccurate emphasis on very young victims, when in fact most of the trafficking victims are in their teen years. I don’t mean to suggest very small children are not susceptible to being abducted or are not trafficking victims at all.
In previous columns, I have explored the attraction by many who are drawn to conspiracies. I think conspiratorial darkness helps put a face on something for some people so they can justify their own outrage about how we need to “wake up” about those unknown and nefarious individuals who are spiriting children off the streets at night.
These same people don’t want to believe a high volume of trafficking is taking place in their own communities.
The star of the picture is Jim Caviezel, who is known for promoting QAnon conspiracies about an underground holy war between patriots and an evil legion of evildoers who are harvesting the blood of children.
QAnoners are the same element who actually believe in the debunked myth about a child-trafficking ring run out of a D.C. pizza parlor, with tales about Hillary Rodham Clinton fileting a child’s face off to use as some sort of mask.
Child trafficking is a serious concern, with the U.S. State Department reporting hundreds of thousands of people being trafficked across international borders every year. And a good percentage of these individuals are in fact children.
“Sound of Freedom” is the sensationalized anti-trafficking narrative that only feeds into the QAnon fringe’s narratives about trafficking. And what about jury bias in a courtroom because of sensationalist anti-trafficking talking points?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
