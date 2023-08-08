A friend recently asked me some questions regarding age limits for elected officials.
Although I didn’t ask why that topic was at the front of that friend’s mind, I assume it is because of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s alarmingly long pause in the middle of a press conference last week. McConnell didn’t attempt to speak, seemed confused, and didn’t initially respond to his colleagues when they asked about his condition. Commentary on the possibility that President Biden’s age might affect his job performance undoubtedly contributed to the sudden interest in age restrictions for elected officials. The primary question posed on the topic was, why didn’t the authors of the Constitution set age-related boundaries on holding elected office?
My usual response to that question is, technically, they did. In addition to a few other requirements, a person has to be at least 25 years old to be a member of the House of Representatives, 30 to be a senator, and 35 to serve as president. Most people give me a “quit splitting hairs” reaction to that answer.
Once that’s over with, the natural question of why there aren’t upper chronological limits on serving in federal offices comes up. My more philosophically oriented – but not consistently endearing – counter-inquiry is, “Why would you want any?” Before the current circumstances arose, the most common motivation was usually that the person asking it didn’t like the policy decisions of older officials.
But right now, there are immediate, obvious, and understandable concerns related to fitness for office that revolve around age due to the recent examples of age-related cognitive decline being exhibited by some powerful people, and these can be cited to bolster the argument that limits on office holding are needed.
Inevitably, the two-term limit for presidents, as established in the 22nd Amendment, is invoked as an argument. It is important to remember that the two-term limit isn’t based on when a potential president was born. It is linked to when, and the number of times, someone is elected or is elevated to the presidency. In conjunction with the minimum age requirement for presidents, the 22nd Amendment still allows for the possibility that, under most circumstances, presidents could serve two terms by the time they are 43 years of age. Even at the theoretical maximum of 10 years in office, that is only possible because of some of the legalistic wording in the amendment, a hypothetical president would only be 45.
The differences between executive power and those possessed by the legislative branch. An age limit, perhaps, makes more sense for a president than for members of Congress. Power is more widely dispersed among the members of a legislative body than for executives, and it is much less likely that it becomes as concentrated for Speakers of the House, for example, as it does for presidents.
Committee chairmen and other members of congressional leadership aren’t going to be asked, as an extreme example, whether or not to launch nuclear weapons. Legislators engage in more representative functions, tasked with advocating for the preferences of their constituents much more often than they are asked to exercise independent judgment in the way chief executives are obligated to. For many of the same reasons, the argument is stronger for calendar-based limits for presidents than for other federal officials.
While the executive is somewhat different, caution should be exercised regarding term and age limits for Congress. If younger voters don’t like the choices being made by older politicians, they have a biennial opportunity to institute whatever limits they believe necessary. Thankfully, they seem to be doing so with increasing frequency.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
