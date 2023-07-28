My husband and I are on old. Next year, I’ll be 64, and he’ll be 63, and the teasing will be relentless, as he points out I’m in my “mid-60s,” whereas he’s in his “early 60s.” He’s used this age disparaging tactic for decades, but the older we get, the less it matters.
And here’s the thing. When you get old, hair’s the thing. You might have wrinkles and need a cane to walk, but your hair can still be good.
Many of our male friends — and more than a few females — are balding, though some have laid in for a lifetime supply of Rogaine. The ones who do still have hair usually sport a tufty salt-and-pepper mix, unless they make occasional furtive treks to a local beauty salon or talk their spouses into donning the gloves and plastic squirt bottles of Miss Clairol.
Not my husband, though. He has a lovely head full of soft curls, almost pure white, except for a tiny bit of gray along his neck. Most of the black hair on the neck is now white, although I found a few black tendrils sprouting from his crown the other day. Normally, his hair is so white that when it’s wet, it takes on a gold tinge. The other day, we noticed the gold has become more or less permanent. That upset him; he suspects it’s the conditioner he’s using. Why would it matter, you ask? Vanity, I answer.
My husband’s thick locks are a product of his dad’s Italian heritage; the premature graying, his mom’s. Chris is proud of his hair because everywhere we go, people comment on it. Perfect strangers ask about his “secret,” as if there’s a technique for making one’s hair bypass the gray and go straight for snow-white. Sometimes they even ask to touch it. He seems quite pleased with the attention.
It happened one day in Texas. Some cowboy with a 10-gallon hat drawled, “I like y’all’s hair.” He then clarified himself and pointed at me, “Not you; it’s OK, but I meant YORN,” and aimed the finger at Chris. He didn’t ask to touch it.
One summer, it happened several times in Chicago. A gal that looked just like the woman in the Popeye’s Chicken commercial (“Loooo-zee-an-na fast!”) walked up to us in the theater district and said, “You have the most gorgeous hair. Do you mind if I touch it?” Chris leaned in her direction; she gave it a feel, thanked him, and walked on.
Later that week, we were at the White Sox stadium, only because they were playing the Angels, my son’s favorite team. We were sitting fairly close to the dugout, and it was hotter than Hades down there, so we started walking up to get a few gallons of water. Three men in their 70s, armed with hot dogs and beer, stopped us about halfway up.
“Oh my God, would you look at that fellow’s hair!” one gushed, and the other two stared appreciatively.
“Where’d you get that head of hair?” another asked. “I wish I were so lucky!” He removed his black ballcap to reveal a pate that nearly blinded me as the sun glinted off of it.
The third one got up the gumption to ask The Question: “Can I just touch it?” and he quickly added, “I’m not gay.” I wanted to assure him that the only people thus far to ask for this privilege were women and older straight men, but I held my tongue.
Maybe it’s something about entertainment venues – or mob mentality – that brings out the hair appreciation in people. We were in New York City’s Citi Stadium a few years back for the Classic East concert, and Chris picked up several favorable comments from fellow rock ‘n’ roll aficionados. One was a young girl in her 20s, who complimented us on our dancing in the aisles: “You guys dance so great, and you’re older than my parents!” Then she added, “Love your hair, by the way” – and she wasn’t looking at my frazzled, dirty-blonde mop.
On that same trip, we were on Broadway, when some chick called across the street, “Love your hair, dude!” I was wondering if she might be a talent scout for “Hamilton” or one of the other circa 1770 musicals playing at the time. But while my husband would not need a powdered wig, he can’t sing a note. No one I can think of is willing to pay $350 to hear the equivalent of a hound dog baying hoarsely in a heavy rain.
Cashiers are frequent observers and commenters, as are restaurant patrons and wait staff. They almost always notice Chris’ hair, and sometimes they even blurt out something. Usually it’s innocuous, like, “I love your hair! Is that your real color?” But more than once, some chick has commented she wished her husband’s hair looked like that – or her own hair, for that matter. One unfortunate cashier in a local store had forgotten her husband was standing at the other end of the conveyer belt, waiting for her to finish her shift. He didn’t take it well.
Ever since college, Cyndi Tucker cut Chris’ hair — and mine, too. Now that Cyndi is no longer with us, Gail Ward does the deed. Gail hasn’t regaled me with any weird hair stories, but once, Cyndi told me a funny one. After Chris had left the salon and Cyndi was sweeping up the leavings from his trim, a woman in the next chair leaned over and whispered, “Could I take some of that home with me?” Cyndi asked, “Why?” The woman explained she liked the “color” and wanted to take it home to let her husband see it. But her face was beet-red, and Cyndi suspected there was another reason for the request. Perhaps she, too, wanted to cop a feel – without the hair’s owner attached to it.
That’s another thing that bothers me about Chris’ hair: It’s soft, rather than coarse and kinky, like most gray hair. I met him when he was 20, and back then, he had black hair, with a grayish-white one about every inch or so on his head. The contrast was almost startling. I don’t remember actually touching Chris’ hair when we were in college, except that one time I set it on fire with a cigarette, but that’s another story.
A few of our poker buddies teased him and called him “Brillo,” which implied his hair was wiry. Clearly they’d never touched it. Many years later, when he worked at NSU, Boyd Smith used to call Chris “Possumhead.” Back then, some of the black was still lingering.
My hair, on the other hand – no matter how much conditioner I put on it – is the same bristly, kinky hair characteristic of all locks when they begin to gray. Why can’t gray hair be smooth and silky? Isn’t it bad enough that it loses its color? Must it also lose its fine texture? I say this under the assumption that I am almost all gray. My hair used to be dingy blonde, but I’ve been coloring it for so long I have no idea what it looks like now in its natural state, nor do I want to know. It’s one of those questions you should avoid the answer to – like what you might look like naked in front of a full-length mirror.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.