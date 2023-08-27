I once said Ryan Walters made himself a laughingstock and that I was sure it wouldn’t be the last time. Maybe I should have said he made an ass of himself, because that is what he is doing right now when it comes to Tulsa Public Schools. Walters is obsessed not with education, but with imposing his version of morality on Oklahoma schools, children, and educators.
It is not lost on me that a man who proclaims to love freedom – whatever that means, like who says they love oppression – has put a stranglehold on one of the most diverse school districts in the state. He has used his position as a cudgel to force out educators and administrators like Dr. Deborah Gist, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools. You can feel however you want about the job Gist has done, but her departure should have been on her own terms or on the school board’s terms, not because her hand was forced like this. This man’s unhinged quest to control, not guide or support, the spiritual – not his purview – emotional and academic journeys of Oklahoma’s children, and shape it into his own religious and cultural image. has cost the district dearly.
In response to Gist’s resignation – which she leveraged in an effort to keep the district in the hands of local folks – Walters said he now feels optimistic about the future of Tulsa Public Schools and issues the vague threat that the next leader could be a key factor in the district’s accreditation status. I’m sure he doesn’t think it’s a threat, but like some small-time gangster, he is making clear that if the school board doesn’t pick someone to his personal liking, they could be facing serious repercussions. He just needs some goons in the background cracking their knuckles.
We should all be concerned about the way Walters is using his position to bully individuals and districts. The last time I wrote about him, people expressed concern that if he read my words, he would come after me at my job, that he would use his position to apply pressure to me. The simple fact that it was a concern – that he could use his job to try to pressure folks to punish me in some way for calling him out on his DEI witch hunt – should scare us all. Why is someone in office who is using it to enact personal goals and vendettas?
If Tulsa is anything, it is resilient. Tulsans didn’t take the threat of losing accreditation lying down; they rallied and gathered to show students and teachers that they have community support, that the work educators do is appreciated, and that the community cares about its students. I worry that if a smaller district in the state were to draw his ire, that he would annihilate them.
All children deserve an education that meets their needs. They deserve to feel safe at school, and to trust that the information they are presented is accurate. Our teachers deserve to feel safe at work, to be able to teach their subjects accurately and in a way that makes sense for them and their students. Our teachers went to school for years and got certified to help make a better future through the education of our kids. We should be on our knees, thanking them every day for the invaluable service they provide to our communities and our children.
Ryan Walters, as a former educator, should know better. It has to feel like the deepest betrayal to have a man who was a fellow educator attempt to undermine and devalue the work Oklahoma teachers do. While I don’t deny there is work to do to get students up to standard, that can’t be done with constant combat coming from people who do not live or work in the district.
I’m glad TPS is still accredited, and they can begin to move into the school year with this off their backs. However, we all need to be wary of Walters and what he may do next.
Kasey Rhone is an actively engaged Oklahoma citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.