The first 100 days of a Republican-led House of Representatives has been a MAGA circus of dysfunction.
It all began when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced to make promises to a critical group of far-right conservatives to assume the speaker chair. Since that time, there have been discussions of slashing funding for programs like Social Security and Medicare, while playing brinkmanship with the national debt.
After pressure from the White House and much blowback from the American people, McCarthy has taken any proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare off of the table. Now, the GOP has a proposal to cut Medicaid and SNAP. The Republican agenda would result in millions of seniors living at home or in nursing homes losing access to medical care, as well as millions of children not having coverage under the children’s health insurance program.
The Republicans would rather home in on conspiratorial nonsense with clown-show-circus field hearings and continued culture wars that accomplish nothing substantive. Those within the Freedom Caucus vowed revenge even before the congressional session began, and here we are with the caucus out to investigate everything from Biden family’s business practices and Hunter Biden’s laptop, to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “alleged government bias against conservatives.”
Those on the Jan. 6 investigative team did want to learn just exactly what the former president’s role was in the attack on the Capitol two years ago. Just last month, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, announced the beginning of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight’s dive into security weaknesses and law enforcement response breakdown on Jan. 6, 2021. This is the same Republican congressman who gave a tour of the Capitol to constituents on Jan. 5, 2021.
How many working families with school children prioritize, in their own lives, the current Republican oversight of the Biden administration?
Hill Republicans have ousted Democrats from committees, including McCarthy’s removal of Reps. Adam Schiff, D-California, and Eric Swalwell, D-California, from sitting on the House Intelligence Committee. House Republicans voted to oust Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The GOP drafted a ridiculous anti-abortion act, which requires doctors to provide infant care to newborns that survive abortions. I call this GOP proposal ridiculous because it is incredibly rare for an infant to survive an abortion, and less than 1% of all abortions occur at the 23- to 24-week point of viability.
Rep. Jim Jordan has sought out testimony from a state prosecutor in Manhattan to harass and intimidate D.A. Alvin Bragg’s case against the Freedom Caucus ally Donald Trump. House Republicans have drawn up a resolution denouncing the evils of “socialism” as another attempt to own the libs.
All the while, there is the potential for a first-ever default on the debt, which would be catastrophic. The GOP leadership in the House wants to link a future budget plan to the debt ceiling, which is just ludicrous. The lifting of the congressional borrowing limit is not done to accommodate the fiscal budget for 2024. Raising the limit in which Congress can borrow is to pay for things Congress has already allocated money for. But it is only natural that McCarthy and the GOP rank-and-file would use a possible national debt default as leverage.
I’m still waiting on a substantial laundry list of programs from House Republicans that would actually make America great again.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
