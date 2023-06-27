The news of a missing submersible that went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic seemed to gain a near-monopoly on headlines, airtime, and social media posts.
The tragedy had all the elements sought by profit-driven media. There was an association with an already familiar calamity in the 1912 sinking of a famous ocean liner and a race-against-the-clock vibe related to oxygen depletion that was based on the unlikely scenario the submersible’s occupants had survived the initial problems they had encountered. Those features, among a few others, make the situation extremely appealing to media outlets.
Inevitably, there were those who claimed the whole situation was contrived to serve as a distraction from other issues. Liberals with a conspiratorial bent are convinced it is being emphasized to detract from coverage of Donald Trump’s legal troubles. Conservatives who share the same trait of borderline paranoia feel it is part of a plot to protect the supposed Biden crime family. In fact, many conservatives reading this column will probably be upset that I didn’t capitalize “Biden crime family,” since, to them, its existence as a discrete entity is so obvious and undeniable it deserves the proper noun treatment.
But the destruction of the Titan, and the deaths of the five people on board, is something that was very likely to attract broad interest. That is why it found its way to the front page and the top of online news feeds, not a secret plot to confuse people or lead them away from stories that are, ultimately, more important.
Even for those who don’t see the coverage of the search for, and ultimate loss of, the Titan as a sinister plot to obscure the wrongdoings of political figures, it may still seem it is receiving disproportionate coverage or attention. After all, what lasting value is there in examining the circumstances of a relatively isolated incident? Any loss of life is obviously a catastrophe, but some would argue if body counts are the sole metric of what makes something newsworthy, then there are likely to be dozens of unfortunate and heartbreaking events that occur every day that surpass what happened in the North Atlantic last week. People who hold this view often cite the deaths of a few hundred migrants near Greece that took place, but went largely unnoticed, during the search for the Titan.
But with the caveat that more information will become available that might alter the boundaries of reasonable interpretation of the circumstances surrounding the Titan’s likely implosion, some obvious lessons can be learned from the deaths of its five passengers.
The first is that the tendency of extremely wealthy individuals toward hubris can pose dangers to others. Many reports indicate the Titan’s design was substandard, testing and diagnostic practices were lacking, and that there were many warnings from knowledgeable people the vessel was ill-suited for the purpose for which it was being used. For instance, and even though early speculation suggests it was not what led to the Titan’s likely implosion, the submersible had at one point been outfitted with a viewport that was only rated for dives roughly one-third as deep as would be taken on trips to the wreck of the Titanic.
The operator of the Titan had been known to flout rules and dismiss the need for regulations and oversight of potentially dangerous commercial operations. On at least one occasion, he offered the reasoning they all just led to unnecessary increases in costs. In the end, that arrogant approach cost him and four other people their lives.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
