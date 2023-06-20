Three separate but equal branches of government – a brilliant concept of balancing power by establishing a system of checks and balances to ensure equilibrium. It’s a nice concept with one major flaw: It involves people.
Two of the three branches have externally applied ethics rules with codes and processes for enforcement. The “Supremes” do not and imperiously suggest that no other body can insist they develop an ethics code and then abide by that code with enforceable standards.
We’ve seen recently the justices – at least one of them, Clarence Thomas – is not capable of self-enforcing ethics rules and apparently has a very poor understanding of what constitutes ethical behavior. As has been stated elsewhere, the appearance of unethical behavior is sufficient to affect the opinion of many average citizens.
In Thomas’ case, there is much to consider from luxury vacations paid for by his billionaire “good friend” to free private jet rides to luxury resorts, again paid for by his “good friend,” to paying $6,000 per month tuition for Thomas’ grandnephew, who Thomas has custody of.
Forbes Magazine reported: “Thomas has made a series of other ‘errors and omissions’ on financial disclosure reports, which the Washington Post reported includes reporting real estate income for decades from a company that shut down in 2006 and has in the past had to amend his financial disclosures multiple times, including after failing to report his wife’s income in the 2000s.”
Thomas’ wife, Ginni, has received huge sums of money from Republican thought leader and donor, Leonard Leo, who told Kellyanne Conway to funnel her “another $25K” through a nonprofit organization and telling Conway, “No mention of Ginni, of course.” Then there is Chief Justice Roberts’ wife, who makes millions of dollars per year placing attorneys in high-profile legal practices.
Recently, it has been revealed the Supreme Court Historical Society has provided access to the justices by making a minimum of a $5,000 “contribution.” Even though the justices have all signed an agreement that they would voluntarily comply with the ethics codes of all other federal judges, it seems they have either “forgotten” or openly skirted those rules.
As clearly stated as possible by J. Michael Luttig, a retired conservative judge: “To whatever extent the Court does not subject itself to the highest possible professional and ethical standards — or only grudgingly does so — to an even greater extent does it depreciate not only its power to preserve, protect, and defend the institution of the Supreme Court, it also depreciates its power to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
That is a pretty significant smackdown by a very conservative, and broadly admired, judge. He sees the problem with the actual, and the perceived, lack of ethical behavior. It is disheartening.
In response to a column in the New York Times, Bruce, an attorney from Denver, wrote: “As a lawyer, I have no respect left for the Court, including no confidence that the Court, if it even still exists, dispenses justice. With Dobbs, it announced its self-appointment as the U.S. Supreme Religious Court. With Citizens United, it announced its self-appointment as the U.S. Supreme Political Court. With its silence about Clarence’s refusal to recuse himself despite his appearance of being bribed, which is as bad as being bribed, it announced its self-appointment as the U.S. Supreme Too Weak to Regulate Itself Court.”
With that kind of sentiment, it’s no wonder that now 46% of the U.S. population does not see the Supreme Court as fair and impartial. It’s time to adopt an ethics code, instill term limits, maybe expand the court. Reform now before it’s too late.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
